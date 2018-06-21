40 Iqaluit inmates to be sent out of Nunavut, following riot
“It’ll be a while before they come back”
Updated June 22, 3:45 p.m.
It could be some time before 40 inmates return to Iqaluit’s Baffin Correctional Centre, after an overnight riot on Wednesday, June 20, that left a low-security cellblock in the 60-person jail badly damaged by 26 inmates.
Today, 18 inmates from the BCC are being housed at the Nunavut court house and 16 are at the sheriff’s office.
One inmate was taken to the Qikiqtani General Hospital. This was as a precaution. Police said no one was injured in the riot.
Five police vehicles were damaged, however, “as inmates hurled metal and other projectiles through an open window on the south side of the facility,” according to an RCMP release.
Twenty-two RCMP members positioned themselves outside of the jail to prevent escape attempts during the riot, which started about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20, and ended about 4:30 a.m. the following morning.
Members of the RCMP worked with staff from the sheriff’s office and corrections officers to contain the riot. Once the inmates were subdued, police removed the inmates “one by one,” the release said.
“This was a coordinated effort that involved an all-hands on deck response,” RCMP Inspector Mark Crowther said in the release. “The extraction went extremely well and the most important fact was that nobody was hurt. This could have ended much differently.”
Soon, those inmates involved will fly south, because there isn’t anywhere in the territory to keep them, Justice Minister Jeannie Ehaloak told Nunatsiaq News in an interview on Thursday, June 21.
“Our only choice is to do a complete renovation so that we can again house our inmates and ensure it is a safe and healthy place for the inmates to be,” Ehaloak said.
“I can’t tell you how long the renovations will take, but with the amount of damage we saw, it’ll be awhile before they come back.”
During the riot, surrounding streets were closed off for safety reasons, but no inmates ever got out of the building.
“There is no threat to public safety,” Ehaloak said.
The fire department was on site but wasn’t needed.
Another riot happened at the jail in September, but that was in a separate area with only four beds.
Ehaloak said the amount of damage done to the block is “huge.”
“There are broken windows, broken doors, they poked a hole in the ceiling, got into the ceiling and got into some offices.”
There are also holes in the interior walls, along with busted furniture and electronics.
Around 30 corrections staff members were at the centre while the riot was ongoing, including off-duty staff called in as back-up.
Long-time staff knew that eventually inmates would run out of adrenaline and get tired, Ehaloak said.
“Our staff had to wait until everything calmed down. We couldn’t put our staff and the inmates in danger.”
There is no dollar estimate yet for how much repairs will cost, but it will be “a huge cost,” Ehaloak said, that will likely eat up the Department of Justice contingency fund for this year.
“We don’t have any idea yet as to what triggered it,” she said.
Ehaloak did say that the BCC hasn’t been able to offer much programming or planned activities for the inmates for the past few months.
That’s because the jail’s gym was taken down to do ground work for a new jail, the Qikiqtani Correctional Healing Centre, which should open in 2021—that’s after construction start dates were delayed until next year.
“There was really no programs and services for the inmates,” she said.
Ehaloak thanked corrections staff and the RCMP for their work and said she is grateful the riot lasted for only a handful of hours.
“This could have lasted days,” she said.
So thankful no one was hurt! Hopefully these inmates will get a taste of what real jails are like down south and appreciate what they have here! If they thought they were treated harsh at BCC wait until they get to Ottawa or Montreal! Applauding the corrections staff and rcmp!
Tax payers money going where?
I’m not an inmate, but there are times when I look around Nunavut, I too feel like rioting. It’s a feeling of hopelessness.
From time to time I hear empty words, but I don’t see things getting better. Except maybe for a very few people, and most of them already seem to have it pretty good.
Fixing BCC isn’t the answer. The problem is outside BCC.
Fix the outside, or at least be seen to be making progress at fixing the outside, and people will have hope.
Two riots in one week. One in the Legislature and one in BCC.
Maybe the new government will do something for Nunavummiut.
Taima
Send them south,north, east, west to serve their sentences; don’t forget that they are there because they could not follow social norms and values; they broke the law, despite whatever their backgrounds…sorry…they may do better in larger facilities….if not, well..they have no right to destroy Nunavut’s…. little sympathy here.
Well Well Well, so we can riot and get sent to a better prison.
Why would we not riot? Tents or a refugee camp are better living standards than BCC.
Hopefully we will get trauma centers that will help people to get proper help this is what happens when people don’t get proper help from traumatic events they went through. Please hear the cries of Nunavumiut we are in dire need for resources for people to get help!
That is sad when you (Me Too) declare a democratic process in the Legislative Assembly to be a riot. When will people understand the MLAs voted him in. He made decisions without discussions with the MLAs or even members of his own Cabinet. His own words were that he was the sole decision maker there. He was and is wrong. I elected my mla to make decisions that are best for our constituency and what is best for Nunavut IN CONSULTATION with the other MLAs.
Thanks to the MLAs who stood up to his, not so disguised, bullying. Hopefully he will see the misguided methods he has. However us old guys do have problem with change sometimes. Good luck to all you young ‘uns and steer us in the right direction.
How is rioting helping you get what you want? Do you need a hug?
These guys need more NUHALT!
i’m wondering why there was never any mention about the inmate setting fire to his cell at the Rankin Inlet Healing Facility a week or so ago…
Make them pay for their transportation
good, sent them out to federal pens, let them play with big boys for a while and let then experience a real prison life. not a holiday stints at Nunavut pen with three squares a day. which out bcc kingpin, you’re kinda screwed if you don’t adhere to harsh prison rules down there. rules made by murderers, rapist, sadists and the like. bcc will be long way off to get home too from federal pens. hey minister, ever heard of hans island? build there for these kind of inmates…
I asked before whether if they behaved this way at home if they weren’t happy at home, now wondering again if they ever cleaned house before everyday and work hard to survive. Going to go to a bigger Penitentiary and see how they can behave next time they…
Even for bad people, there needs to be better programs inside the Jail. Exercise and other socially oriented programming. Experience counsellors is much needed. I believe Rankin Felicity is the best example we have, to begin healing a person. We have to build on what’s working in Nunavut. It’s a tough job to heal a broken person. You need dedicated people who care and who love this that are in these centres. Rosemary Sandy who is working for the healing facility in Rankin Inlet is the best staff anyone could ever have. The inmates trust her and respect her. Maybe a few ideas can come out of the program she runs to copy for other facilities.