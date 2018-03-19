NEWS: Around the Arctic

Arctic Winter Games kick off in N.W.T.

1,900 athletes are competing in the games until Saturday, March 24

Members of Team Nunavik at the opening ceremonies of the Arctic Winter Games on March 18 in Hay River, N.W.T. (PHOTO COURTESY OF TNQ/KRG)



Team Nunavut and Team Nunavik-Quebec athletes are seen walking into the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Arctic Winter Games March 18 in Hay River, NWT. (PHOTO COURTESY OF TNQ/KRG) Team Nunavut and Team Nunavik-Quebec athletes are seen walking into the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Arctic Winter Games March 18 in Hay River, NWT. (PHOTO COURTESY OF TNQ/KRG)

March 19, 2018 - 3:30 pm

The Arctic Winter Games opened its 2018 games March 18 in Hay River, Northwest Territories.

The 15th edition of the biennial games is hosted by the neighbouring N.W.T. communities of Hay River and Fort Smith, which are about a three-hour drive apart.

About 1,900 athletes from Canada’s North, Alaska, Greenland, Russia and Scandinavia will compete in the multi-sport competition this week.

Athletes took part in the opening ceremonies on Sunday, March 18, while most of the sporting events were set to begin March 19.

Team Nunavut’s contingent this year includes 246 coaches, mission staff and athletes, who will compete in 14 different events.

And Team Nunavik-Quebec flew in a group of 77 to compete in Arctic sports, badminton, Dene games, snowshoeing and table tennis.

The AWG is the largest multi-sport and cultural event in the circumpolar North.

The 2018 games run until March 24.