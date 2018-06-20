Photo: Inuksuk High School graduation

NEWS: Nunavut
On Saturday afternoon, 51 Iqaluit students attended the graduation ceremony at Inuksuk High School. There were three valedictorians, dozens of awards, as well as cash and bursary prizes, and inspiring stories of resilience. Many tears fell at the end of the ceremony when students handed out roses to thank their parents for the support it takes for a young person to achieve this educational milestone. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)