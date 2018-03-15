Adult learners in Nunavut get free breakfast program: minister
Hunger is so prevalent among Nunavut adults that the territorial government’s Department of Family Services is now supporting breakfast programming for adult learners across the territory.
The program is part of a new pilot project to address food insecurity, said Joe Savikataaq, Nunavut’s family services minister, on Wednesday, March 14 in the territorial legislature.
Savikataaq said that since January, about 127 students enrolled in programs with Nunavut Arctic College, at 20 community learning centres across Nunavut, have gained access to breakfast through this pilot project.
As well, more than 20 students at the Nunavut Fisheries and Marine Training Consortium have access to breakfast through the same program, he said in his minister’s statement.
“We know that families in Nunavut experience food insecurity. By making breakfast available to adult learners in these programs, we are supporting them in their pursuit of training and self-sufficiency. We are also alleviating some of the pressures they may experience on a daily basis while they ensure their families are fed, often at the expense of their own hunger,” he said.
For this pilot program, the Government of Nunavut teamed up with Nunavut Arctic College and the Nunavut Fisheries and Marine Training Consortium.
Many Nunavut residents go hungry, said a 2017 food report card for Canada that gave the lowest grade possible to Nunavut.
The study from the Conference Board of Canada said that in Nunavut, moderate to severe food insecurity—or a lack of food—affects more than one in three Nunavut residents and one in two Nunavut Inuit.
It confirmed what Statistics Canada said last February, that the majority of Inuit adults in Nunavut—roughly 55 per cent—continue to be hit hard by food insecurity and don’t get enough food.
(6) Comments:
I work 70 - 120 hours every 2 weeks and when I get paid I make sure that I pay the family bills and buy groceries for my children. I do not do drugs and I do not drink liquor. At least 7 days a week I do not eat breakfast because I would rather have my children healthy than go hungry. At times, I do not each lunch every day for the same reason. It is up to each grown adult to make sure our children are fed properly and stop using your hard earned money on illegal booze and drugs. Stop looking for handouts all the time.
Where are the breakfast programs for children, who need it more than anyone?
Nunavut should be feeding children first and establishing school breakfast programs.
If children are well-fed it’s likely they’ll do better in school and won’t be stuck in the Adult Learner trap.
I am so glad to hear that adult learners are having an option to get fed and good incentive to continue on with their educational learning. My thoughts it means that they will work on getting educated and further their journey on becoming self sufficient and being able to work just as hard as “Pity Party”. I recall some of my classmates in NAC who weren’t buying booze and illegal drugs but were not eating because they wanted their children fed first, that they were sending money home to their loved ones first…basically we can’t make assumptions and lets support one another
This is old news that a former MLA set up. Thank Q to Pat A for this program. Check hansard.
There already is programs for kids.