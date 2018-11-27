After Northmart fire, Greenland offers humanitarian aid to Nunavut
"We were helped by Nunavut—it is natural that we now can repay and donate this amount to Nunavut"
The Greenland government will give about $150,000 as a humanitarian contribution to the Government of Nunavut.
Greenland’s finance and tax committee decided to offer the money in response to the Nov. 8 fire at Iqaluit’s Northmart store, the Sermitsiaq AG newspaper reported yesterday.
Greenland’s finance minister, Vittus Qujaukitsoq, said that the move followed the GN’s donation of $25,000 after the tidal wave of June 2017 that destroyed 11 houses and left four people missing, two seriously injured and another seven slightly injured in the village of Nuugaatsiaq.
“We were helped by Nunavut—it is natural that we now can repay and donate this amount to Nunavut,” Qujaukitsoq said in Sermitsiaq.
His comments were followed up by a news release received by Nunatsiaq News that confirmed the donation will be transferred to the GN.
The statement says that the Naalakkersuisut, as the Greenland government is called, contacted Nunavut’s government shortly after the fire “in order to clarify how Greenland could provide help and support after the incident.”
In Greenland, the state-owned Pilersuisoq runs retail stores in its 68 smaller communities, which are not served by the independently owned Pisiffik or Brugsen supermarket chains.
However, Northmart is owed by the North West Co., as are smaller Northern stores across the territory.
Some in Iqaluit, after learning about the gesture from Greenland, questioned whether the money would have been better sent to organizations in Iqaluit dedicated to helping those suffering from food insecurity.
Greenland Government own the food stores but we don’t ... it would be better if donated to Food Centre or schools for food programs. https://t.co/vAUMtijH2L— Madeleine Redfern (@madinuk) November 26, 2018
(10) Comments:
So I wonder how GN will use the money that is paid to them. We want to know how they will use it and for what?
I agree with the mayor. It should certainly be used on food insecurity instead of given to the big company that steals from northerners on the daily.
#2, nowhere does it say the money is going to a big company. It’s going to the GN, maybe read before commenting.
#3
Maybe you should be the one reading the comment properly lol
Thank you to the people of Greenland !!
I would like too see the Iqaluit firefighters get some money for Xmas,
a reward for their bravery and good work.
Qujannamiik.
Probably will be used for DM bonuses if we don’t push hard and give it to the soup kitchen and the 3 shelters.
This is good seque to the larger question, when will Greenland and Nunavut unite to form a pan-Inuit, Arctic state?
A very big thank you to the Government of Greenland and to the people of Greenland. That was a very generous and thoughtful donation. Qujanaq!
Would be best spent on purchase of caribou meat, arctic char and seal meat and then distribute them to low income households throughout Baffin Island communities as Christmas Gifts. At least they would go to families that need it most and they would provide the best nutritional value for all that receive them.