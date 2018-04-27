NEWS: Iqaluit

Alianait hosts one last concert before its summer arts fest

Toronto singer Justin Rutledge to play Iqaluit May 5

Justin Rutledge is pictured here in his latest video for the track Unsettled. Rutledge will play at Inuksuk High School in Iqaluit on May 5, with local singer-songwriter Jerry Laisa as the opening act.

April 27, 2018 - 1:30 pm

Consider it a warm-up for this year’s summer arts festival.

Alianait is presenting Juno-award-winning singer-songwriter Justin Rutledge in concert in Iqaluit on May 5—the last show before the summer festival kicks off June 29.

The Toronto-based folk singer will be playing at Inuksuk High School at 7:30 p.m. Pangnirtung-raised singer-songwriter Jerry Laisa is set to open the show.

Rutledge is a veteran of Canada’s folk-rock-roots music scene, with seven albums under his belt.

His latest, called East, was recorded in Nova Scotia with producer Daniel Ledwell.

Rutledge has toured Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Europe with other well-known Canadian musicians, including Kathleen Edwards, Jim Cuddy, Blue Rodeo and Hawksley Workman.

This will be his first show in Iqaluit.

Tickets are on sale now, in advance of the show for $26, or $15 for teens aged 13 to 18, at Arctic Ventures Marketplace or online at www.alianait.ca. Tickets cost $30 at the door.

All Alianait shows are free for elders and children under 12 who are accompanied by an adult.