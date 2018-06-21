NEWS: Nunavut

Arctic Bay man charged with second-degree murder

Preliminary hearing set for early next year



Andrew Muckpaloo of Arctic Bay was arrested in March. He is charged with second-degree murder. (FILE PHOTO) Andrew Muckpaloo of Arctic Bay was arrested in March. He is charged with second-degree murder. (FILE PHOTO)

June 21, 2018 - 9:30 am

An Arctic Bay man charged with second-degree murder will attend a five-day preliminary hearing in January of next year, according to Nunavut Judge Vital Ouellette.

That hearing is for Andrew Muckpaloo, 30, who appeared in person at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit, June 20. The hearing will start on Jan. 28, 2019.

Muckpaloo is charged with the death of homicide victim Silas Barnabas, court files show. Barnabas died from injuries at the Arctic Bay health centre on March 26, following an altercation with another man.

Second-degree murder is killing that is intentional, but not premeditated or planned in advance.

A preliminary hearing comes before a trial, and is used to decide whether there is enough evidence against an accused to proceed to a trial.

Muckpaloo is also charged with assault and with a breach of probation orders.

That’s after he allegedly assaulted a person he was to have no contact with under the terms of his probation, while either person was under the influence of alcohol.