Arctic Inspiration Prize deadline nears

Nomination packages due Oct. 15

Members of Unaaq Men’s Association of Inukjuak stand on stage to receive their $500,000 Arctic Inspiration Prize win last year. (FILE PHOTO) Members of Unaaq Men’s Association of Inukjuak stand on stage to receive their $500,000 Arctic Inspiration Prize win last year. (FILE PHOTO)

October 12, 2018 - 2:29 pm

The deadline is approaching to apply for this year’s Arctic Inspiration Prize, with nomination packages due Oct. 15.

Up to $3 million will be awarded across three categories this year.

The top prize this year could be worth up to $1 million, while up to four teams could receive $500,000 each.

As well, a youth prize category, first offered last year, will offer up to $100,000 to seven teams, which must be made up of members under 30 years of age.

The annual prize, established in 2012, aims to fund innovative projects that address “the causes rather than the symptoms of issues of importance to the Canadian Arctic and its peoples.”

Last year the prize handed out $2.4 million to a variety of groups. The top $1-million prize went towards the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Project, an urban land-based healing project that is trying to improve the mental health of Indigenous residents in the Northwest Territories.

Other past prize-winners include:

• A project in Chesterfield Inlet that received $160,000 to help bring together elders and youth to ensure the next generation learns how to build and paddle traditional qajaqs.

• The Unaaq Men’s Association of Inukjuak, which received $500,000 to pair youth with elders and experienced hunters, to help promote self-esteem, leadership and pride.

• The Rankin Rock Hockey Camp, a youth project that received $80,000 to expand its program, which it says helps create young role models and promotes healthy lifestyles, to also include Baker Lake and Arviat.

For more information, visit the prize’s website.