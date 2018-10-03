NEWS: Nunavut

Baffin Inuit org hands out 80 student scholarships

"An investment in education is an investment in our future"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Students from the Qikiqtani region attending Nunavut Arctic College in Iqaluit are among those post-secondary students who were eligible to receive scholarships from the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NAC) Students from the Qikiqtani region attending Nunavut Arctic College in Iqaluit are among those post-secondary students who were eligible to receive scholarships from the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NAC)

October 03, 2018 - 8:20 am

Eighty students from the Qikiqtani region will enjoy an easier academic year in 2018-19.

That’s due to 80 $2,500 scholarships, announced last week by the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, for Inuit post-secondary students enrolled in the 2018-19 academic year.

“An investment in education is an investment in our future,” said QIA President P.J. Akeeagok in a news release.

“These post-secondary scholarships give Inuit a little help so they can focus on their studies, pursue their goals and achieve their dreams.”

This is the second year that QIA has offered $200,000 in new scholarships.

The 80 QIA scholarships were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to students from Qikiqtani who are pursuing post-secondary education. This QIA video offers a look at some of their reactions:

More than 100 students applied for the QIA scholarships this year.

To apply for a QIA scholarship:

• Applicants must have a valid Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. card.

• Students must be Inuit registered under the Nunavut Agreement living in the Qikiqtani region.

• Students must be enrolled in a post-secondary academic institution.