NEWS: Nunavut

Baffinland announces 2018 scholarships

Five Inuit students from Nunavut to each receive $5,000 for post-secondary studies

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Workers stand near the site of Baffinland Iron Mines' Mary River mine site about 160 km southwest of Pond Inlet. The company is offering five $5,000 scholarships to Nunavut Inuit post-secondary students this year. (PHOTO COURTESY OF BAFFINLAND) Workers stand near the site of Baffinland Iron Mines' Mary River mine site about 160 km southwest of Pond Inlet. The company is offering five $5,000 scholarships to Nunavut Inuit post-secondary students this year. (PHOTO COURTESY OF BAFFINLAND)

July 13, 2018 - 2:00 pm

Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. is looking to award five $5,000 scholarships this year to Inuit from Nunavut who are pursuing post-secondary education.

This year’s scholarships will target the following areas of study: business administration; education and management studies; geology and engineering; health and wellness; and marine and environmental studies.

These areas of study “reflect the emerging needs and trends of the extractive industry in the North,” states a news release issued by Baffinland, which operates an iron mine on northern Baffin Island.

“Education and training is an important part of Baffinland’s commitments to the Baffin communities,” said Brian Penney, Baffinland’s president and CEO. “We support and encourage the pursuit of post-secondary education and recognize the importance of learning and development as a pillar to the ongoing development of the Baffin communities and all of Nunavut.”

Baffinland has given out annual scholarships since 2015. This year the company will have awarded $100,000 since the program’s inception.

You can learn more about the scholarships and the program’s eligibility requirements by visiting one of Baffinland’s offices in Arctic Bay, Clyde River, Hall Beach, Igloolik, Iqaluit or Pond Inlet.

Applications are due on Aug. 10. To apply, visit http://www.baffinland.com.