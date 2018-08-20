Baffinland’s Arctic railway plan takes big step forward
Company hopes unprofitable Mary River mine can become viable
A plan to nearly triple iron ore production at the Mary River mine on north Baffin by building Canada’s first Arctic railway took a big step forward last week, when Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. submitted an environmental impact statement for the project to the Nunavut Impact Review Board and the Nunavut Water Board.
That move will likely kick-start a lengthy period of consultation and scrutiny involving affected communities, Inuit organizations, government departments and other players, likely culminating in a public hearing.
The EIS report represents “a significant milestone” in developing the company’s expansion plan, Brian Penney, Baffinland’s president and CEO, said on Aug. 14 in the announcement.
And it may be the first step in an even bigger future expansion. The company has not given up on the idea of a southern railway route to Steensby Inlet, which it’s permitted to build under its 2012 project certificate.
“The expansion represents the first step of Baffinland’s larger expansion program, which also includes the previously approved construction of a railway from the Mary River Mine, travelling south to Steensby Inlet,” the announcement said.
But first, the review board must look at Baffinland’s EIS submission—which is actually an “addendum” to Mary River’s existing final EIS—to ensure it conforms to guidelines.
Since 2014, Baffinland has sought permission to expand annual iron ore production at Mary River from 4.2 million metric tonnes to 12 million metric tonnes.
To haul that ore to its port at Milne Inlet, Baffinland would build a 110-kilometre railway from Mary River to replace an existing tote road.
At the same time, its fleet of haul trucks would be replaced by five diesel-powered locomotive engines and 176 ore-carrying rail cars.
The ore would be stockpiled at Milne Inlet and—in the ice-free season—shipped to market on ore-carrying vessels.
Penney said last February that Baffinland needs the expansion to become financially viable.
The privately held company, co-owned on a 50-50 basis by Nunavut Iron Ore and ArcelorMittal, has yet to make any money.
“Baffinland did not pay any corporate income tax in 2017 as the company is not yet profitable,” the company said in a socio-economic monitoring report released this past March 31.
A similar report for 2016 said Baffinland didn’t make any money that year either.
According to the commodity price aggregator site, Index Mundi, the spot price of iron ore stood at only US$66.10 per metric tonne this past May, a nearly 50 per cent drop from 2013 prices.
But the company says if it’s allowed to increase production volumes to 12 million tonnes a year, they’ll be insulated in the future from low iron ore prices.
“When we expand to 12 million tonnes a year, our unit cost would decrease by half,” Penney told a business audience attending the Northern Lights trade show in Ottawa last February.
The company did, however, pay nearly $1.5 million in employee payroll tax to the Government of Nunavut in 2017, and in 2016 made about $1.1 million in payroll tax remittances to the GN.
Baffinland also paid about $3.2 million to the Qikiqtani Inuit Association in land-lease payments and other fees during the QIA’s 2017-18 fiscal year, the QIA’s last annual report states.
Baffinland has also paid many millions more in royalties to the QIA, including $7.3 million in previously unpaid royalties that an arbitration panel ordered the company to cough up last year.
For that reason, the company says expansion of ore production would increase the benefits it distributes to QIA and others in the region.
“The expansion of the Mary River mine is critical to the long-term viability of our operation, and the key to bring enhanced benefits to the North Baffin communities and our partners,” Penney said.
Land use amendment clears regulatory logjam
Despite a flurry of opposition last year from a group in Pond Inlet, the Nunavut Planning Commission quietly agreed last March to amend the North Baffin Regional Land Use Plan to allow a railway between Mary River and Milne Inlet.
By early May, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the GN and the federal government had all said yes—in an equally quiet manner, with no announcements—to the planning commission’s railway recommendation.
This means that after nearly four years, Baffinland’s expansion plan is now able to move to the review board for an actual environmental assessment.
In the meantime, the Nunavut review board is also looking at a smaller application from Baffinland: for permission to increase annual shipments from 4.2 million metric tonnes a year to 5.5 million metric tonnes in 2018 and six million metric tonnes in 2019.
That would involve changing two terms and conditions contained in the mine’s existing project certificate.
As for the expansion plan proposal, the company hopes the review board and the water board can study it at the same time to speed up the permitting process.
The environmental assessment statement for Baffinland’s expansion plan has not yet appeared on the review board’s public registry.
(7) Comments:
Why is that the Baffin area gets all the negotiations approved for their projects. Why is that Kitikmeot always behind the curtains of the Government and Nunavut Tungavik Incorporated? There has been negotiations going for a Port and Road for Bathurst area but this had been denied by the Government. Now the Baffin Land Arctic Railway is planned, NTI, Government of Nunavut and the Federal Government had said yes quietly as stated. Why did they agree to a railway which is going to cost alot more and alot more! than the Bathurst Inlet Port and Road. WHY?
Hey #1 you seem completely confused by this issue, and I mean confused.
1. - If Baffinland constructs that proposed railway, they will finance it with THEIR OWN PRIVATE MONEY.
Kitikmeot wanted GOVERNMENT MONEY for Bathurst Inlet port and road, TAXPAYER’S MONEY, a corporate welfare request. Same with Grays Bay, which was also a corporate welfare request to help a Chinese company.
Can you understand the difference between government money and private money?
2. NTI, GN and federal government did not approve the Baffinland project. All they approved was a change to the regional land use plan.
There ain’t gonna be no approvals of the Baffinland railway until Nunavut Impact Review Board completes an environmental assessment and that’s going to take a while.
So relax, go back to sleep and maybe take some courses so you can learn some basics about business and about how your land claim agreement is supposed to work.
In the early 1960s, the Federal Government understood that one mine couldn’t carry the entire cost of a railway and hydropower, and they built both for the Pine Point lead-zinc mine I’m the NWT. That helped make the mine economic. Over the years the government got all their money back in shipping costs and taxes and other payments.
So many numbers, so little information.
Brian Penny, or perhaps Natan Obed, please tell us how many kilograms of iron ore have been shipped to Baffinland’s partners in Europe so far?
How much has Baffinland paid in payroll taxes to the GN so far?
How much has the Qikiqtanni Inuit Association received from them so far?
How much has Baffinland paid to Inuit employees so far?
How much has Baffinland’s contractors and subcontractors paid to Inuit employees so far?
How much profit has Baffinland’s Inuit contractors and subcontractors earned so far?
How much has Baffinland given to Nunavut community governments and others so far?
Add up those dollars, divide by the number of kilograms shipped and you have the price at which Inuit are selling their iron ore. Compare that to the 10 cents per kilogram current market price.
How much money has Baffinland paid to everyone else so far?
Tell us, please.
As for the lack of profit, any MBA graduate can easily make profit disappear.
PS: Apologies for the typo - big fingers on a small keyboard. Should read: “... they built both for the Pine Point lead-zinc mine in the NWT…”
Baffinland are the ones that said they’d make a billion profit a year at $65 per ton, as per thier cash forecasts they made during the start up. they may not be as bad off as they are appearing to be.
I should go back to sleep, #2. There are always negative feedback from people. I am just an ordinary person who is interested in whats going on and need help to understand politics and so willing to learn about our Territory. People should be more helpful and not be so negative about every little comment.