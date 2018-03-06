NEWS: Nunavut

Baker Laker’s Jessie Oonark Centre to offer free art workshops

Workshops will focus on printmaking and embroidery

Baker Lake is known for its embroidery, which includes this untitled wall hanging by the late Baker Laker artist Jessie Oonark, made in 1973, which has been displayed at the Winnipeg Art Gallery. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WAG)

March 06, 2018 - 2:30 pm

If you live in Baker Lake and want learn more about printmaking and embroidery, you’ll want to sign up for workshops which will take place at the Jessie Oonark Centre later this month.

The Department of Culture and Heritage, the Winnipeg Art Gallery and the Jessie Oonark Centre have teamed together to offer printmaking and embroidery workshops from March 13 to March 26.

The workshops, which will be offered at no cost, feature experienced instructors from the South and Jimmy Kamimmalik and Cheryl Cook from Baker Lake, who will teach the printmaking process from start to finish and demonstrate how to make embroidered products.

The workshops will run 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day, including Saturdays. Participants do not need prior experience, said one of the organizers, Krista Zawadski of Rankin Inlet, and supplies are provided, she said.

There will be a maximum of seven participants per workshop, but a drop-in option will also be offered on Friday and Saturday.

An artist residency will be going on at the same time, with Ontario-based and Iqaluit-born artist Couzyn van Heuvelen, Zawadksi said.

After the workshops, a community exhibition of participants’ work will take place March 26.

The Jessie Oonark Centre opened in 1992. It is named after Baker Lake’s renowned artist, who died in 1985. The centre, which receives financial support from the Nunavut Development Corp., offers workspace for local carvers, traditional toolmakers, seamstresses, jewellery makers and printmakers along with micro-leasing opportunities for small local businesses and organizations.

If you are interested in attending this month’s workshops, contact David Ford at the Jessie Oonark Centre at (867) 793-2428 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .