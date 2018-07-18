Boil water advisory issued for Igloolik
Cloudy tap water triggers precaution
Nunavut’s Department of Health has issued a boil water advisory for Igloolik as a precaution due to cloudy water.
That means all water for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for a minimum of one full minute.
All water should be boiled for the following uses: drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing infant formulas and preparing juices and ice cubes.
Water can be boiled either in a pot or kettle on a stove, or an electric kettle without an automatic shut-off.