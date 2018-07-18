NEWS: Nunavut

Boil water advisory issued for Igloolik

Cloudy tap water triggers precaution

Igloolik residents are being urged by Nunavut's Department of Health to boil any water for consumption.

July 18, 2018 - 9:30 am

Nunavut’s Department of Health has issued a boil water advisory for Igloolik as a precaution due to cloudy water.

That means all water for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for a minimum of one full minute.

All water should be boiled for the following uses: drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing infant formulas and preparing juices and ice cubes.

Water can be boiled either in a pot or kettle on a stove, or an electric kettle without an automatic shut-off.