Boil water advisory issued for Iqaluit’s Happy Valley area

No water Thursday, July 5, from 8:30 a.m. to noon

A boil water advisory will be in effect for homes in Iqaluit's Happy Valley area until Saturday. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN) A boil water advisory will be in effect for homes in Iqaluit's Happy Valley area until Saturday. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

July 04, 2018 - 4:45 pm

There won’t be any water at Happy Valley homes connected to the City of Iqaluit’s water line on Thursday morning.

Water will be temporarily suspended in about 40 residential Iqaluit buildings from 8:30 a.m. until 12 noon on July 5.

That’s “to allow city workers to complete urgent infrastructure repairs on the water line,” the city said in a public service announcement.

Once the water is back on, the City of Iqaluit is asking residents affected by the water suspension to continue boiling their water before drinking it until lunchtime on Saturday.

“A boil water advisory will also be in effect for these buildings, as per requirements from the Department of Health, from 12 noon Thursday, June 5, until noon Saturday, July 7.”

Building numbers affected by the suspension and boil water advisory are the following: 1620, 1610, 1613, 1600, 1611, 1609, 1607, 1605, 1603, 413, 1601, 416, 415, 413, 412, 411, 410, 409, 408, 407, 406, 405, 404, 403, 402, 401, 400, 568, 571, 573, 570, 575, 572, 577, 571, 579, 576, 581, 578, and 580.

“The city would like to thank residents for their understanding,” the news release said.