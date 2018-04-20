NEWS: Nunavut

BRCC removes former president Ike Haulli from its board

Haulli served as chamber president until last year

Ike Haulli of Igloolik, owner of Savik Enterprises Ltd., in 2016, when he served as president of the Baffin Regional Chamber of Commerce and co-chair of that year's Northern Lights trade show in Ottawa. The BRCC removed Haulli from its board yesterday, following media reports based on a Nunavut court judgment that revealed Haulli sexually abused children between 1968 and 1986. (FILE PHOTO) Ike Haulli of Igloolik, owner of Savik Enterprises Ltd., in 2016, when he served as president of the Baffin Regional Chamber of Commerce and co-chair of that year's Northern Lights trade show in Ottawa. The BRCC removed Haulli from its board yesterday, following media reports based on a Nunavut court judgment that revealed Haulli sexually abused children between 1968 and 1986. (FILE PHOTO)

April 20, 2018 - 1:30 pm

Ike Haulli, an Igloolik business owner who sexually abused children between 1968 and 1986, has been removed from the board of the Baffin Regional Chamber of Commerce, the organization said yesterday in a release.

Haulli, a BRCC board member for many years, had served as the organization’s president until last year.

The BRCC’s board made the decision on the same day that media, including Nunatsiaq News, revealed Haulli’s sexual abuse in news stories based on a civil court judgment released earlier this week.

In the judgment, Justice Earl Johnson of the Nunavut Court of Justice ordered Haulli to pay $1.2 million to four people he sexually assaulted when they were children at various times between 1968 and 1986.

The judgment also revealed that Haulli had pleaded guilty to two sex charges in 2008 and received a suspended sentence and 12 months probation.

The complainant in one of those two convictions, on an indecent assault charge, was not one of the four people who filed statements of claim against Haulli in a civil law process.

“The Baffin Regional Chamber of Commerce has had no prior knowledge of the legal proceedings involving Ike Haulli, but following a detailed review of available information, action was swiftly taken to remove Ike Haulli from the board of directors,” the BRCC said.

Haulli is the owner of Savik Enterprise Ltd., a well-known company from Igloolik involved in construction, fuel distribution, transportation and general contracting.