NEWS: Iqaluit

British Airways jet makes emergency landing in Iqaluit

Aircraft with about 200 passengers landed safely at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, slated to leave Thursday morning



An Iqaluit firefighter can be seen standing at the door of British Airways jet on Wednesday evening, about an hour and a half after the aircraft made an emergency landing in Iqaluit. (PHOTO BY FRANK REARDON) An Iqaluit firefighter can be seen standing at the door of British Airways jet on Wednesday evening, about an hour and a half after the aircraft made an emergency landing in Iqaluit. (PHOTO BY FRANK REARDON)

September 12, 2018 - 10:06 pm

(Updated at 11:00 p.m.)



Yet another international flight made an unexpected landing in Iqaluit Wednesday evening—but thanks to the new terminal facilities, passengers were able to get off the aircraft.

A British Airways jet, BA flight 103, landed in Iqaluit at 7:20 p.m., with about 200 passengers on board, an emergency landing prompted by a “technical fault,” the airline told Nunatsiaq News three hours later.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which had left London’s Heathrow airport at 6:30 p.m., was expected to land at Calgary International Airport at 8:15 p.m. until it diverted to Iqaluit about five hours into its flight.

While the emergency landing of the jet in Iqaluit, in temperatures of about 1 C, with light snow falling, went off without a problem, the circumstances that caused the aircraft to make an emergency landing remained unclear, even as the passengers disembarked from the aircraft into the Iqaluit terminal about an hour and a half later.

Firefighters and other emergency response vehicles were at the Iqaluit airport, after the jet came to a stop on the tarmac.

Update

British Airways #BA103 from London to Calgary diverted to Iqaluit.

Burning smell/fumes in cockpit. Pilots wore oxygen masks. A passenger had a sore arm; treated by medics. Passengers deplaning to terminal.

ߓ·Thomas Cousins pic.twitter.com/x2zo132j98 — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) September 13, 2018

Earlier this year, a Delta Boeing 767-300 en route to Detroit, Michigan from Frankfurt, Germany made an unscheduled emergency stop in Iqaluit due to the illness of a flight attendant.

At about 10:30 p.m. a British Airways statement to Nunatsiaq News attributed the emergency landing to “technical fault” with the jet.

“We are very sorry for the delays to customers’ travel plans as a result of a technical fault with one of our aircraft,” the emailed statement said.

“We are caring for the affected customers. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so.”

The 9,000-square-foot terminal at the Iqaluit airport, which opened last year, is equipped to receive international flights.

The new set-up includes lounges, screening, immigration and customs and baggage areas for passengers on international flights, and the entire departure lounge area can be made into an international “bubble” by moving a few walls.

This would have, for example, allowed the 200 passengers of the stranded Swiss International Airlines flight, which made an emergency landing in Iqaluit in February 2017, before the new airport opened, to disembark, rather than remain on board for hours.

At about 10 p.m. school buses were spotted on the tarmac near the British Airways jet, to take them to hotels in the city.

British Airways confirmed later that it’s sending a replacement aircraft to take customers on to Calgary.

“It’s already en route and will have them on their way in the morning (local time),” an emailed update said at about 11 p.m.

That means the disabled jet will remain in Iqaluit.

In 2017, a huge Antonov cargo aircraft had to bring in a new engine for the Swiss jet, which finally departed, on its own power.

(More to follow)