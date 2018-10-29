Business arm of western Nunavut Inuit org says finances are “robust”
But Kitikmeot Corp. silent about financial details at KIA's annual meeting
CAMBRIDGE BAY—No $100,000-dividend cheques were handed to the Kitikmeot Inuit Association by its the business arm, the Kitikmeot Corp., at the KIA’s recent annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay, as was done in 2015.
No financial information about KC was provided either, when the corporation presented its report to KIA delegates.
John Stevenson, KC’s chief operating officer, told Nunatsiaq News later that because KC is a privately owned corporation, it doesn’t have to share its financial information.
But Stevenson described the finances of KC as “robust.”
“We’re OK,” he said.
Over the past year the KC sold its pharmacy and sold Cambridge Bay’s Kitikmeot Centre building, which are both now owned by the North West Co. retail chain, as well as a residence.
Now KC is putting a $3-million office building next to the KIA’s Fred Elias Building up for sale, Stevenson said.
The KC has also shipped a lot of unused equipment out of Cambridge Bay as part of an effort to clean up the area around the dock, which was once on the outskirts of town but is now an eyesore in the middle of the community of about 1,900, he said.
Since 2015, KC has been the sole owner of the Cambridge Bay–based Kitnuna Corp., which manages a handful of subsidiary companies that operate in Nunavut’s western region.
Kitnuna, which provides services including fuel supply, project management, general contracting and environmental remediation, was originally a 50-50 joint venture between Nunasi Corp. and Kitikmeot businesses until Nunasi transferred its shares to KC.
A few years ago, KC admitted that Kitnuna had taken a blow when Newmont Mining Corp. pulled out of the Hope Bay mine project, since acquired by TMAC Resources Inc.
Kitnuna is now “restructuring,” KC’s president David Omilgoitok said at the KIA meeting, and KC has brought back Tim Zehr, the former president and chief operating officer at Nunasi Corp., to sort out the business and ask “more difficult questions” about Kitnuna’s future.
While it’s hard to gauge how well Kitnuna is doing financially, its Inuit employment targets appear to be unmet. At the AGM, Omilgoitok said KC has had problems getting Inuit involved in its subsidiary companies working at TMAC, but promised to “double-down” on efforts to hire more Inuit by hiring an employment advisor.
“At the heart of it, not every Inuk wants to work in a mine, even one run by a great company like TMAC Resources,” he said. “Instead of fighting amongst ourselves on how to shoehorn more Inuit into mines, I want to focus on helping our people realize their professional goals, and let’s be clear, mining should certainly be a major part of this, especially in our part of the world.
“Instead of finger-pointing, let’s pursue decisions that work in the world as it is, not the world we would want it to be.”
Selling off your assets does not make you “robust”.
Bring back Tim because he did such a great job the last time?
If they are saying they can’t meet the number of jobs as not all Inuit want to work at a mine, then why try and create more mines??
We demand to know and want answers where all this MONEY is going. Absolutely no Financial accountability.And yet they want more money from NTI and also begging from the rest of Canada.
A business with “robust finances” does not usually liquidate or sell assets. Those assets are being parted with as a result of less than stellar finances or as a result of pressure from financial institutions holding security. The only reason financial statements are not shared is they are either horrible or the auditor has not finished producing them. Either way, it is a result of poor management and finances. KC should step up like the Resource arm and admit they have screwed up big time!
how are things robust if you are selling everything? if you were doing great, why didn’t you provide your $100K dividend cheques again?
I think Nunasi saw the writing in the snow when they transferred their share back to KC.
so what ‘difficult questions’ have to be answered regarding Kitnuna?
the amount of southern hires that are on staff? they work 6 weeks on 2 weeks off and are flown up to Cambridge Bay from New Brunswick and Nova Scotia? who pays for these tickets? the Employees? who pays for their flights, hotels, meals every 6 weeks?
who pays for their room, board and meals at the Bunkhouse or Staff Houses while they are here? are they paying rent or is that too difficult a question?
what is your plan for the Tank Farms in the middle of town now that there has been an operating tank farm outside of town?
Mr Omilgoitok should know where the new tank farm is, he golfed by it every day this summer during work hours.
``KC does not have to divulge any financial info as it is a private corporation``
What a load of B.S. !!!!!
The mother ship is a public entity that represents the Inuit of the Kitikmeot.
From that point on, everything it owns and deals with is a public concern.
Someone that does not want to see this is willfully blind.
This is a complete nonsense and I cannot understand that no one in this region does not feel the urge to ask questions.
NTI and the various levels of Government should refuse to send another penny to this organisation until this happens.
This is the kind of Leadership we’ve had for many years. Time for change and new leadership.
Kitikmeot Corporation is 100% owned by the KIA.
The KIA has appointed a Board made up of Inuit to manage KC. KC staff are accountable to that Board, which is in turn, accountable to KIA.
I am quite sure KC staff report to their Board very often, act on priorities set by their Board, and that the KC Board reports to the KIA when necessary.
Senior KC management are not accountable to the public. The KIA Board is, at least to that huge portion of the public that is Inuk.
If an ordinary Inuk wants to know more, or wants KC to go in a certain direction, the start of making this happen is to talk to the KIA Board.
Tell your Board member what you would like to know about KC, and what you want KC to do.
Do not forget to remind them that you will only vote for them if they make it happen.
This is why things turn into such a soap opera all the time. No-one takes the time to actually use their democratic rights and make our elected representatives accountable.
These 2 KC guys need to realize that ‘yes’ Kitikmeot Inuit beneficiaries as per NLCA Article 23, have a right to see audited financial statements at their RIO AGM. Quit! stalling and produce the financial documents. What are you hiding JS & DO ???