Call-out to aspiring songwriters continues

Deadline for Qilaut 2018 contest extended

The seven young Nunavut artists who won the third annual Qilaut song contest in 2017 stand at the legislature in Iqaluit last March with David Joanasie, the minister of culture and heritage.

October 02, 2018 - 4:00 pm

If inspiration hasn’t struck you yet, don’t despair, because the deadline for this year’s Qilaut Inuktut-songwriting contest has been extended to Oct. 8, according to a public service announcement from Nunavut’s Department of Culture and Heritage.

The department calls on Nunavummiut to submit an original song, at least 90% of which is in an Inuktut dialect, to celebrate Nunavutaaqsimaliqtilluta, which is translated as the 20th anniversary of Nunavut in the announcement.

The contest is open to all Nunavummiut, whether they are amateurs or professional musicians

Ten winners will be selected to have their song professionally recorded and produced.

They will also receive cash prizes consisting of a first prize of $5,000, a second prize of $2,500 and a third prize of $1,500, as well as seven prizes amounting to $500 each.

A CD of the winning songs will be released during Uqausirmut Quviasuutiqarniq, the annual celebration of Inuktut, which is held in February.

The contest rules and more information about Qilaut 2018 may be found here.

The deadline to submit your song is Oct. 8, 2018.