NEWS: Iqaluit

Calling all Iqaluit comedians

Winner of the Crackup Iqaluit Comedy Competition gets a free flight to Ottawa

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Mary Walsh, the Canadian comedian and actress, will host and judge the Crackup Iqaluit Comedy Competition on Sunday, March 11. (HANDOUT PHOTO) Mary Walsh, the Canadian comedian and actress, will host and judge the Crackup Iqaluit Comedy Competition on Sunday, March 11. (HANDOUT PHOTO)

March 02, 2018 - 10:55 am

If you live in Iqaluit and have the knack for making people laugh, you could win a free trip to Ottawa to compete in the city’s 2018 Alterna Savings Crackup Comedy Festival finale.

That’s the prize offered to the winner of the inaugural Crackup Iqaluit Comedy Competition, to be held on Sunday, March 11.

Mary Walsh, the actress and comedian who played Marg, Princess Warrior on CBC’s This Hour has 22 Minutes, will host and judge the Iqaluit comedy event.

“I’ve never been to Iqaluit and couldn’t be more excited. I’m so looking forward to the show,” she said in a news release.

Organizers of the event say the event will be emceed by “Tony Rose, with his big booming voice,” who will call contestants, “including Bugsy, Wade Thorhaug, Bibi Bilodeau and more. Stay tuned for more details on the evening line-up.”

Ottawa’s Crackup festival began 14 years ago as an effort to use comedy to fundraise for mental health. Similarly, the Nunavut event “will promote awareness about mental health,” the release said. The event is sponsored by First Air.

The event runs from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Frobisher Inn. Tickets are $40, and are available at http://www.crackup.ca.

To participate, people can contact John Helmkay at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .