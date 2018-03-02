Calling all Iqaluit comedians
Winner of the Crackup Iqaluit Comedy Competition gets a free flight to Ottawa
If you live in Iqaluit and have the knack for making people laugh, you could win a free trip to Ottawa to compete in the city’s 2018 Alterna Savings Crackup Comedy Festival finale.
That’s the prize offered to the winner of the inaugural Crackup Iqaluit Comedy Competition, to be held on Sunday, March 11.
Mary Walsh, the actress and comedian who played Marg, Princess Warrior on CBC’s This Hour has 22 Minutes, will host and judge the Iqaluit comedy event.
“I’ve never been to Iqaluit and couldn’t be more excited. I’m so looking forward to the show,” she said in a news release.
Organizers of the event say the event will be emceed by “Tony Rose, with his big booming voice,” who will call contestants, “including Bugsy, Wade Thorhaug, Bibi Bilodeau and more. Stay tuned for more details on the evening line-up.”
Ottawa’s Crackup festival began 14 years ago as an effort to use comedy to fundraise for mental health. Similarly, the Nunavut event “will promote awareness about mental health,” the release said. The event is sponsored by First Air.
The event runs from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Frobisher Inn. Tickets are $40, and are available at http://www.crackup.ca.
To participate, people can contact John Helmkay at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
(2) Comments:
There are a lot of comedians in Iqaluit, even those folks who don’t
really intend to be.
Have Fun!!
Just call the city, that have a long list of comedians running the city.