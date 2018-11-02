Canada’s aviation policy should reflect the uniqueness of the North
Air transport regulations conflict with northern realities
SENATOR DENNIS PATTERSON
As a senator representing a territory with 25 fly-in-only communities, I and many Nunavummiut take great interest in changes to aviation regulations and policies.
The carbon tax, for instance, set to come into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, poses a major threat to further increasing the cost of living for Nunavut residents who are currently wholly dependent on diesel.
That is why the exemption for aviation fuel used in Canada’s territories was a welcome first step toward alleviating the disproportionate effect of a carbon tax on rural and remote communities.
In a letter to the Senate, which committed the federal government to exempting aviation fuel in the three territories from the carbon tax, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and Finance Minister Bill Morneau very clearly indicated an understanding that “Canadians living in the many fly-in communities in the territories rely on aviation for the essentials of life, including medical care and supplies.”
However, the unique challenges of the North are not always reflected in government policies, legislation and regulations.
For example, in the North, we can encounter cancellations due to mechanical malfunctions.
After having already paid at great expense to book the flight, additional expenses related to transportation and accommodation are oftentimes incurred, and passengers are left with no recourse to be compensated for it.
Yet, if I were to take a flight on a Canadian carrier departing from a European city and the flight were cancelled due to mechanical malfunctions, I would be entitled to compensation, because Europe is a signatory to the Montreal Convention, which is an international treaty governing the rights of passengers travelling on international itineraries.
Canada is a signatory, and the convention was given the force of law under the Carriage by Air Act, yet there remain discrepancies between how passengers are treated based on their flight’s point of origin.
Under the convention, clear circumstances requiring carriers to compensate passengers for delays within the carrier’s control are outlined and a maximum liability of $8,800 per passenger was set.
In other words, Article 19 of the convention requires the carrier to pay compensation for delays or cancellations caused by mechanical malfunctions unless the carrier can prove that “[it] took all measures that could reasonably be required to avoid the damage or that it was impossible for it or them to take such measures.”
In the European regime, the carrier can only be relieved from this liability by “extraordinary circumstances.”
Recognizing what aligning Canadian policies with European policies would mean to the people of the North, I put forward an amendment in the Senate during third reading of the Transportation Modernization Act that ultimately failed.
Brock Friesen, then the president and CEO of First Air, told the Special Senate Committee on the Arctic that many issues arise from the government’s “one-size-fits-all type of an approach” to aviation.
He went on to identify 10 issues that are currently at the heart of the aviation industry in the North’s regulatory woes, including the lack of a developed air policy for the North, the lack of government support for essential services, and changes to mandatory rest periods for pilots and crews. These all affect northern air travel negatively, according to Friesen, and I agree.
He argued that Canada’s approach to aviation policy is based on a user-pay approach that continues to view air travel as a privileged mode of transportation, thus driving government policies to fund and support essential road and rail infrastructure.
While that may, to a certain extent, ring true for southern Canada, in the North it is completely different. The majority of communities have air travel as the only basic transportation, making aviation, according to Friesen, an essential service.
I couldn’t agree more.
Until Canada exercises the political will necessary to make the major infrastructure investments required to provide alternative options for essential service transportation, air travel will continue to be the only year-long option available in many northern and remote communities.
If that continues, then we must shift our approach to ensure that Canada’s aviation policy reflects the unique challenges of the North.
Senator Dennis Patterson, former premier of the Northwest Territories, is chair of the Senate Special Committee on the Arctic. He represents Nunavut in the Senate.
This article appeared in the October 22, 2018, edition of The Hill Times.
I am not usually one to agree with the Honourable Senator but on this point he is dead right. Canada continues to treat aviation travel to/from and within Nunavut as a commercial market-driven enterprise rather than an essential service.
If this model were to be applied to southern Canada there would be tolls on every road and highway that Canadians use and the entire transportation infrastructure system would be built, maintained and used utilizing a user pay model. Canadians benefit from significant government subsidies which support the construction, maintenance and use of its road and rail systems so why should the North be treated any differently?
It is time to look at a model like Greenland’s where Royal Arctic Shipping and Air Greenland are heavily subsidized and the government has an ownership stake in all the transportation infrastructure.
Well done, Mr. Brock Friesen and Senator Dennis! What formula could be utilized then to subsidize an essential service? I do not see any way out except subsidy either for the individual or the company.
I agree with no 1
We have said for years and years that transportation by air is the equivalent for Northeners to the highway system in the South.
Nobody would question the need for the highway system and decide that the Government should not put money or use their planning and decision capacity into it.
Nobody would say, let market forces dictate where and when roads should be built and how they should be maintained.
Nobody would say, taxpayers should not pay for any of this.
The North has a unique situation that should warrant unique solutions not a one size fits all approach
Dennis does make some points even though he bases his argument on the Montreal Convention which governs international flights between countries, not within the country itself. A better example would be the EU FCR 261 which applies from/to/within the EU.
He is however comparing apples and oranges to some extent. While the basic problem is the same many options available to international or intra EU flights are just not available in the north.
So Dennis has raised this issue. He is a lawmaker, what is his proposed solution? Or is he just complaining with no idea on how to fix the issue?
I have commented in the past that we need to look at air transportation in the north more like an essential service, a private/public utility, instead of a free market competitive marketplace. How about that Dennis?
Ok GN MLAs do your part and start raising this issue with the Feds.
I too agree with #1s comments.
Well….Brock Friesen is no longer at First Air, nor his CFO and righthand Alexandra Pontbriand who made up all these points just looking for subsidy and was let go at the same time as Brock and the Feds won’t change their policy just for a few northerners, so what’s Senator Patterson trying to do here? Get real
#6 why was Friesen let go and the CFO? Does that have to do with the merger?