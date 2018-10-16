Catch-22 glitch reduces student daycare spaces at Iqaluit’s Inuksuk High
Under Kakivak childcare rules, Inuit students funded by GN program aren’t considered Inuit
The daycare inside Iqaluit’s Inuksuk High School says it’s only able to offer five of its 24 spaces to the children of high school students, due to conflicting funding program rules.
Shauna Beaton, the chairperson of the Inuksuk Infant Development Centre, or IIDC, communicated that to the Iqaluit District Education Authority in a letter dated Oct. 5.
The DEA had been demanding that the high school day care centre give a higher priority to the children of high school students.
The DEA chair, Doug Workman, said the high school’s original mandate, dating from its creation in the 1990s, was to offer daycare spaces to teen mothers to help them stay in school.
But the daycare centre doesn’t get enough money to do that right now, Beaton said.
“It is clear that adhering to the Iqaluit DEA’s demands are unsustainable due to the operational and financial requirements of running the IIDC’s daycare,” Beaton wrote.
“They would put a great deal of pressure on the IIDC’s ability to provide much needed daycare services to families to the point that the IIDC may be forced to cease operations,” she said.
Most of the financial problems, she says, are due to the requirements of current funding programs.
“Inuit” students are not “Inuit” if they take GN daycare money
In Iqaluit, student parents can benefit from funding to subsidize childcare through two programs: the Government of Nunavut’s Young Parents Stay Learning, or YPSL, program, and a program offered by the Inuit-owned Kakivak Association.
At the high school, the Department of Education said it works with guidance councillors to set the students up with childcare funding through the YPSL program.
However, for a daycare to be eligible for funding through the Kakivak program, at least 50 per cent of the children at the daycare must be Inuit.
The problem is that if Inuit students do get funding from the GN’s YPSL program, even if they are Inuit, those Inuit students are not counted as Inuit in the eyes of Kakivak.
“As per the conditions of the Kakivak program, students receiving YPSL funding are disqualified from being counted as Inuit parents for this funding,” Beaton wrote.
“Without non-students, the IIDC would not be able to access this funding,” she said.
Beaton said if the daycare were to accept more children of student parents, the daycare would no longer be able to cover its costs.
So in a recent update to its handbook, the high school daycare says it can offer spaces to only five students at a time, with 19 other spots open to non-students.
Workman cited an April 23 letter from Pujjuut Kusugak, the deputy minister of education, which said all DEAs across Nunavut have the right to ensure that students are prioritized at school daycares.
But Beaton said it’s financially impossible for the daycare at Inuksuk High School to do that.
Infants cost more money
The minimum age for infants at the daycare is also a matter that is in dispute.
While the DEA argues that the daycare should allow infants under the age of 11 months, Beaton says that’s too expensive.
As well, because the two available funding programs are insufficient to operate daycares in Nunavut, the daycare centre has increased its daily rates for non-students, Beaton said.
YPSL covers $33 per day for student parents, but only for days when the student attends class.
Beaton said the actual cost of offering a daycare space to the child of a student is $17 to $21 per day more than that.
And for infants, the actual cost is $21 per day higher, she said.
“There is an approximate $6,000 shortfall in annual revenue per student child,” Beaton wrote.
Another problem that complicates the issue is that there was no written document stating what expectations the daycare must meet to continue using the space at the high school.
While the Department of Education says that Nunavut DEAs have authority over school-run daycares, the daycare board believes their daycare is independent and that they can create their own policies as they see fit.
“The IIDC is a non-profit community daycare overseen by a volunteer board. As such, it is a private entity, independent of the Iqaluit DEA, with authority over its own operations,” Beaton said.
The three parties want to hold a meeting to create the daycare’s first memorandum of understanding to resolve the dispute.
But the daycare board wants this meeting to be held in private. The Iqaluit DEA refuses to do that, arguing there’s no reason not to hold such a meeting in public.
The Iqaluit DEA was to have held a community meeting at the Nakasuk School library yesterday evening. The Inuksuk daycare centre was on their agenda.
What a ridiculous situation !!!!!!
All these little organisations have become stupid paperpushers. Each one of those hangs on to a very narrow set of standards and protect their jobs at the detriment of good old common sense.
This daycare was created to help young mothers to finish their studies.
Why would you have a daycare in a school otherwise????
Now other people have grabbed the situation and are now making their own rules.
WEho is going to untangle this and let common sense prevail?
Please look at the big picture and go beyond the small print .
THanks
I bet the High school teachers with children in the daycare will be delighted to know the that their children having daycare is more important than the students.
Does the IIDC do a lot of fundraising to make up the short fall of the students fees?
Is the daycare going to offer students daycare spaces if they agree to pay for the full coverage?
What is the daycare doing to help the students that have dropped out, that are pregnant or are currently attending school with a child?
If we spend as much effort on ensuring our young women had greater access to birth control and family planning resources this wouldn’t be such a significant problem. Access to birth control for girls is very difficult. Communities need after school after hours teen clinics. It’s nearly impossible to get into the health center these days with the current nursing shortages. Alternate arrangements to support our young people to not get pregnant is highly needed- we’re not a third world country but our teen pregnancy rates reflect we are. Pregnancy is 100% preventable.
There are actually very few teacher children at that daycare.
This daycare has free rent, free utilities and no maintenance costs being based in the school. No doubt the solution will be to give IIDC more money. But, imagine how challenging it is for daycares that aren’t based in schools. They all get the same base funding from Education and Kakivak. How do the others make it work? Can’t be easy.
legalistic puppets are the most treasured employees for the organizations. People are given another obstacle to overcome so that Kakivak can pat themselves on their backs for being iron fisted little gods. (extra small “g”.)
Saying that the problem is that Inuit students being funded by the GN aren’t considered Inuit may not be the best way to describe this. I would imagine that this would be a stacking issue.
Stacking is when you receive funding from multiple sources to fund a single project, or in this case, a single daycare spot. Let’s say the two programs together fund $10K for a single daycare - they will give $500 for each child. Each child costs $1K for the daycare.
The question is: would you rather have these two programs work together to 100% fund 10 spots or for each of them to fund 50% of a spot and have 20 spots available? There is a recognized childcare shortage, so programs usually support the second option.
I think these daycares and their boards work very hard to fund raise throughout the year. I’ve heard of some in the south having mandatory parent volunteer hours to cover these shortfalls.
This is a terrible situation and I hope they get the student’s child in a daycare soon!
Here’s a helpful solution. If you need 50% of the children to be Inuit in order to qualify for Kakivak funding and student children don’t count then ensure that at least 12 of your non student children are Inuit, that then leaves 12 spaces for students.
I also don’t understand how children under 11 months cost more money to have in the daycare when the teacher child ratio doesn’t change from 0-2 years, unless that policy recently changed.