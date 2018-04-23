Celebrity seal-hunt tweet ignites another Twitter war
“I am not optimistic that Ellen DeGeneres will ever be brave enough to speak with us”
Special to Nunatsiaq News
A copy of Alethea Arnaquq-Baril’s 2016 documentary Angry Inuk should have arrived at the offices of NBC’s The Ellen Show by now.
Tanya Tagaq’s record company, Six Shooter Records, decided to use the DVD as a piece of mailed activism on April 9 after a discussion erupted on social media about the impacts of banning the importation of seal products.
On April 6, India passed a ban on seal skin imports that was met with celebratory posts on social media from animal rights activists, including Ellen DeGeneres of The Ellen Show and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA.
On Instagram, The Ellen Show’s account re-posted a PETA photo of a seal with the words, “India bans seal fur!” written across it.
Beneath the photo, they had written: “Thank you, PETA. Great news! After nearly a decade of work by PETA India, India has banned seal fur! It’s only a matter of time before the commercial seal slaughter is a thing of the past.”
Since then, Inuit community members, Indigenous rights activists and some of the most prominent Inuit celebrities in Canada have been voicing their concerns and criticisms via social media and tagging both organizations.
When Tagaq tweeted that she wished The Ellen Show would watch Angry Inuk, stating that “she deserves the truth,” Emily Smart at Toronto’s Six Shooter Records decided to deliver the video right into the hands of the vegan talk show host.
How can we get @TheEllenShow to watch the film #angryinuk? Will you help us? She deserves to know the truth.— tanya tagaq (@tagaq) April 9, 2018
According to Smart, when she saw the debates in her Twitter feed on April 9, there just happened to be a DVD copy of Angry Inuk sitting on her desk nearby.
Hello @TheEllenShow—we've put our copy in the mail today for you. pic.twitter.com/TQLDsiOKu9— Six Shooter Records (@SixShooterR) April 9, 2018
So Smart decided to mail it out to DeGeneres for Tagaq and the other Inuit who were hurt by the news of the seal ban and the anti-seal hunt comments that came rolling in with it.
“We saw what Tanya was sharing on Twitter—what’s it going to take to get Ellen to watch this film? It’s something small that we could do for Tanya,” Smart said.
Neither Smart nor the others who have attacked DeGeneres on Twitter for anti-sealing comments have received a reply from The Ellen Show’s star.
Nunatsiaq News also did not receive a reply from DeGeneres’s team before press time.
“There was no reply,” Smart said. “I don’t think Ellen has ever engaged in these discussions.”
PETA issued a statement on Twitter on April 9, that said, “although Indigenous people in northern Canada hunt seals, PETA’s campaign has always been against the commercial seal slaughter carried out by non-aboriginal fishers as an off-season cash grab.”
But many commenters replied to that noting that nowhere in PETA’s campaigns do they explicitly make that distinction. They also asserted that a lot of the statistics and facts that PETA uses in these anti-seal hunting ads are incorrect.
Help us END THIS! Tell Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau to stop the commercial seal slaughter now: https://t.co/ZNyMlzPopb pic.twitter.com/CyAEXi4ydE— PETA (@peta) April 9, 2018
Some even suggested that PETA watch Angry Inuk as well.
“It’s an incredibly important documentary we learned a lot from,” Smart told Nunatsiaq News.
“It is something we want everyone to watch. So we just wanted to support Tanya and others who are just asking people to become more informed.”
Arnaquq-Baril was also involved in these social media exchanges, tagging both DeGeneres and PETA directly in her tweets that urged those who oppose seal hunting to consider how it impacts the livelihoods of Inuit.
I urge you to watch my film Angry Inuk. Please. Campaigns against seal hunting have deeply racist roots and keep the poorest and most food insecure population in North America in a constant state of crisis.— Alethea ArnaquqBaril (@Alethea_Aggiuq) April 12, 2018
She says she was glad to see someone send The Ellen Show her film, especially knowing that it was Tagaq’s record company.
“She’s been such a fantastic advocate on this issue,” Arnaquq-Baril said.
But she does not believe that DeGeneres will engage in dialogue about how anti-sealing activism affects Inuit in Canada even if the actor does watch the film.
“I am not optimistic that Ellen DeGeneres will ever be brave enough to speak with us but I do hope that she will watch the film,” Arnaquq-Baril said.
“She could at the very least take a bit of time to hear from the people most affected by her anti-seal hunt activism. We may not have been making many sales to India anyway but bans like this still impact us because they are international negative news stories which affect our market prices.”
Fashion designers, understandably, don’t want to work with material that they can’t sell to many countries, she said.
“Every ban hurts us,” Arnaquq-Baril said.
(18) Comments:
Ellen and the likes will never get it… rub her big old nose into the cavity of the seal carcass… carry on fellow Inuit and do not let these misinformed old celebrities deter you… boycott their shows and products… the likes of her will have her mug spread all over products like cosmetics that they endorse, which the likes are tested on animals… these people only care about lining their own pockets…
Work on the Canadian market first before expending energy and resources on other countries that don’t care. Good for getting attention and publicity, but at the end of the day no one is focusing on selling anything. Just whining and crying. Lots of places in Canada to sell to.
I wish we’d stop pretending we care about seal markets when we’re only whining about foreign markets for seal pelts when we make so little effort to sell finished sealskin garments designed and made by our people.
This always seems to be more about some self appointed “activists” putting themselves on a pedestal rather than an effort to seek any real solutions.
Oh please. I’ve travelled all over the world and never once seen seal used or desired to be used, in ANY capacity except by expat Inuit. The amount of anger directed at something that will largely not affect you comes off as unaware and petulant. This idea that people in America and India and the EU even realize we’re here is ludacris. I wonder how many seal products move through our post office for any region besides the north anyway.
This is a nothingburger. Just something to complain about. Something to make you feel set upon to fuel the resentment of qalunaaqs.
Why do you think any of them care? Ellen isn’t going to see the package let alone watch it. And why would/should she.
Its 40 degrees Celsius today in India. I guess that is as good a time as any to pull out my sealskin mitts and boots.
Hunt, enjoy seal meat. Make great clothes for a northern climate. but, please don’t drop the indigenous card just because someone does not want to buy the product.
Just imagine being forced to buy and listen to that crap Tagaq calls music. No thanks
#6 well said. No one is trying to stop subsistence seal hunting in NU. It seems like many Inuit are just angry that some people disagree with them and that’s very childish.
At #5, Ludacris is a hip hop artist ((Ludicrous), nice try with the misdirect.. You realize that Humane Society International or PETA use outdated info and photos when it comes to anti-sealing campaign and once we say Inuit and subsistence hunting than it’s “Oh we’re not targeting Inuit though” which we all know is a load of crap.
#8 you responded to the wrong person. I didn’t say ludicrous. Good thing you can spell eh?
Let me get this right, so these angry ‘social media heroes’ are upset that another nation or individual is exercising their freedom? I don’t see anywhere India nor Ellen imposing a ban on Inuit from seal hunting. Where is the problem? It is time people drop this silliness and realize that the rest of world is moving further and further from using animal fur because of the other alternatives and consideration of the animals killed solely for their fur. On the other hand, Inuit may still need to rely on sealskin and no one is trying to stop them. What is the anger for?
Look at Coral Harbour. They found a market to sell Caribou and almost depleted the herd. Pictures on face book of a kamotik with 20+ caribou on it.
You want the seal population depleted like the Caribou. I bet if you could profit 400-800 for 1 seal, there wouldnt be any seal near Iqaluit or any other community. They will not be harvested for food, they will be harvested for $$$$$.
Focus on the countries that want to buy seal products. The arctic counties.
Thanks for the spellcheck bud, hadn’t even noticed that. Odd that someone who can spell so well isn’t able to properly use then vs than.
” once we say Inuit and subsistence hunting than it’s “Oh we’re not targeting Inuit though” which we all know is a load of crap”
Do “we all know” that though? That sentence just reeks of persecution complex.
in 1970s and early 1980s as and when seal industry died and collapsed right across Canada in North and South of 60 degrees because of animal rights group lobbying to halt the sealing industry mainly in NL and still today same group of animal rights are saying that they’re to target the NL sealing industry and again same animal rights group doing the same thing all over because they may aimed at one target and when they shoot they know very well how they shot two birds with one shot the last time. by from seal dealer forever.
Hmmm? I wonder how the ban will affect my livelihood as a small-town Inuk. I will still be able to have a subsistence life from seal, if and when it’s available. If I can make some money from it’s products, that’s wonderful. Monetary gain is not at the top of my reasons for hunting seal. It’s not like my seal hunting days are numbered because it’s products were banned somewhere. My interests from the subsistence hunting should be paramount over the interests of those selling its products for monetary gain.
I am not sure that the term “twitter war” accurately describes what occurred in this story ...perhaps kerfuffle is more accurate? In order to have a full-blown social media war, you need two combatants of equal stature. With all due respect to Ms. Arnaquq-Baril and Ms. Tagaq, in terms of followers, they aren’t in the same league as PETA let alone Ellen DeGeneres. I very much doubt whether Ms. DeGeneres is remotely aware or cares about the twitter kerfuffle that took place.
India banned seal products? oh my. it’s going to be 38.5C in Mumbai today, they will be friggin suffering if Priya does not have her favourite sealskin kamiks and mitts today, but hopefully they are the boxer style mitts as we all know the sealskin gloves are so last year.
maybe if Canada were to ban the latest Bollywood fashion trends like the ones Justin Trudeau wore on his latest India holiday, maybe we can get the attention of India.
much like the great Nunavut ban of EU Wine has scared them into folding like a cheap bollywood pants suit.
China is a very big market by itself. It is also very interested in all kinds of marine foods. Look for friends in China.
There is such a delicious irony to this that should tickle moderates everywhere.
Both the pro- and anti- belligerents in this Twitter “war” are zealots who think nothing of sacrificing the well being of others for their own ideological ends.
I don’t think I need to explain how this is true of PETA et. al.
Alethea and Tanya are hard line anti-development ideologues; if they had their way Nunavut’s 3 operating mines would immediately be mothballed, their shareholders and managers tarred and feathered (with natural bitumen and fair traded eider feathers). Retribution would be swift (they are quite angry, after all).