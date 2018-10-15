NEWS: Nunavut

Charges laid in Cambridge Bay ATV collision

Giselle Maniyogina, 34, faces several charges in connection with Oct. 7 incident



A woman in Cambridge Bay faces charges related to an Oct. 7 all-terrain vehicle incident that left another person with "significant" injuries. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

October 15, 2018 - 3:25 pm

CAMBRIDGE BAY—Many in this western Nunavut community of about 1,900 say they are more wary as they walk around town, after someone was run over by an all-terrain vehicle.

On Oct. 7, members of the Cambridge Bay RCMP were advised by emergency ground transport that they were responding to a person who had been struck by an ATV, the RCMP said in an Oct. 15 release.

The victim was a woman, according to multiple community sources. The RCMP said she “received significant injuries” and was later medevaced to Yellowknife.

The RCMP said Giselle Maniyogina, 34, was arrested and now faces charges of aggravated assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Maniyogina is to appear on Oct. 23 in the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

An investigation is ongoing with the possibility of more charges being laid, the RCMP said.