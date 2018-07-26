Iqaluit’s beach clean-up gets messy
Homeless couple’s belongings sent to the landfill
A beach clean-up along Iqaluit’s waterfront last week has left a bigger mess for a homeless couple, who had their personal belongings mistakenly taken away as trash.
The couple’s blankets, food and a cooler were among the items lost. These belongings were stowed on an old boat, which a couple was living in for months, until it was taken away on the morning of Thursday, July 18, during a clean-up by contracted Baffin Correctional Centre workers. An old tent and backpack that lay near the boat were also thrown away.
Geisa, now 18 and from Cape Dorset, said she had been living homeless on that beach area for two years since moving to Iqaluit after her mother died. She and her partner are on the social housing waiting list, she says. Some people remain on that list for years.
This stretch of the waterfront is Inuit-owned land. When contacted by Nunatsiaq News, a representative with the Qikiqtani Inuit Association said that the homeless couple’s belongings had been thrown out by accident and apologized for the mistake.
The clean-up is only supposed to involve “unwanted items that owners consent to have removed,” the QIA said.
QIA has offered to reimburse the homeless couple for their belongings. The Inuit organization says the goal of the annual clean-up is to ensure the safety of fishers and hunters who use the beach.
When QIA was initially contacted by Nunatsiaq News about this matter last week, it said that the City of Iqaluit had hired the clean-up crew.
The organization also cited a letter it received from the city, demanding that they clean up this “unsightly” stretch of waterfront by Aug. 16, or else the city would hire contractors to do the work, and send QIA the bill.
The letter cited Bylaw 714, also known as the “Unsightly Land Bylaw,” which states that “no owner or occupant shall cause or permit refuse, litter, appliances, inoperable vehicles, or construction debris to accumulate on their property unless designated as a sanitary landfill site.”
The plot of beach land in question is right next to the Coast Guard station. It is the same patch of beach where a shack fire had recently displaced another two homeless families, who now live there in a tent provided by Red Cross.
It is also the same area where, last month, another boat Geisa had been squatting in was set on fire. She says this was done by someone seeking vengeance. That fire is still considered suspicious but no longer under investigation until more witnesses come forward, the RCMP says.
The boat that was hauled away during the beach clean-up had recently been purchased by a man, who told Nunatsiaq News that all he wanted was the trailer, so he had asked QIA to take the boat to the dump for him, rather than keep it on the beach.
He did not know that a couple had been living in it.
That boat had been abandoned on the beach for months before that and the young homeless couple had been spending nights sleeping in a pile of blankets under the roofed stern.
Five other abandoned boats were also moved to the landfill.
Mayor Madeleine Redfern, whose house is about 100 feet from where the beach clean-up took place, said that homeless residents should be aware that “you are taking a risk putting your personal property in someone else’s property.”
Redfern said the QIA’s clean-up process is “very, very careful.”
“If they find out who the owner is of that boat, then they have permission to remove that item … technically, that’s lawful removal,” Redfern said.
This part of the beach has a problem with noisy partying, rowdiness and even “public defecation,” she said.
Redfern said homelessness is a problem in Iqaluit and although there are some social services currently provided and larger projects in the works, more needs to be done together.
“A tiny minority are living on the beach, but it is a problem,” Redfern said, adding that her own brother was homeless and had lived on the beach at certain times.
“It is all about safety at the end of the day.”
Since the beach is not serviced, it is not an ideal place for housing, she said.
“There are people who have come to me to say they don’t like having human feces or broken glass, they are very worried about their boat or shed being vandalized or fires. It is a gorgeous view, but it is a complicated issue, many things have to happen at the same time.”
Redfern said the city, the government, other organizations and the community need to be working on this together.
“You have to have the whole spectrum of support.”
(8) Comments:
We need more social housing and an addictions treatment facility. The problem is by the time people are staying on the beach they either already have or develop bad drinking. Some have been kicked out of housing for their addictions, either not paying their rents or causing a fire in their units. And some drink to cope with being outside. I don’t blame them.
But it really does cause many many problems for people who use the beach. Many of the people staying on the beach are squatting in shacks and boats that don’t belong to them with no permission from the owners. It ruins our stuff, many costly equipments and supplies. They don’t even take care when they break into and squat. Just ruin everything, break bottles, set fires.
Two sided problem, they need housing but they also need treatment so they can be functional when given a unit.
May I remind you there was a treatment centre in Apex (now the woman’s shelter) and it failed! You cannot force people into treatment and those who do want to change must have the proper resources, support from their family & community, in order to break the cycle. Homelessness is a problem but you also need to look at the root cause of each individual. Some are homeless by choice and other by circumstances. The housing shortage is also a well known problem, however, choosing to leave your home community to come to the “big” city without having the finances, a job or housing is a recipe for disaster. Each person must choose to help themselves & then take the steps necessary to reach that goal.
Nunavut housing has to get rid of based on income rental scale, its cost too much to work these days, nobody wants to work for housing association because we/they pay more on rent then spending on our families, this based on income rental is a killer thats is why high unemployment is on the rise now cause nobody wants to pay high rents.
If the old rent scale goes back, homelessness would go down as for no one wants to pay high rent, i myself pay alot for rent than spend on my family which makes me think to quit work but i keep going just for my families needs, we buy little bit to keep going that is not enough until my pay, once again, Nunavut Housing Corp should look i to this ridiculous based in income rental scale.
The city needs to identify land for squatters for it will not end. Tiny homes should be looked at by the city.
It doesn’t help the homelessness issue that there are companies constructing multiple-dwelling units and charging astronomical rents. Why is there no cap on rents in the private market? One minister in the House once said there is no correlation between market rents in Iqaluit and the creation of the Nunavut government. BS! There was only one realtor in town when the government was created, and that realtor ensured that private properties being bought sky rocketed in price. Pre-GN, you could buy a Steenberg house for $220 K. The GN was paying exorbitant amounts of money to pay private homeowners willing to rent out their homes to address staff housing at a time when a lack of housing was already an issue, and how could they have not known that there would be a huge influx of people to Iqaluit when obviously they didn’t have the manpower locally to fill positions. People should never HAVE to live in a boat, shack or a tent because of a lack of housing.
Remember Redfern said that there were no people living there, and argued vehemently about it on twitter? Sure, the beach is a gorgeous view, but you can’t just sweep people away. Homelessness is getting worse and yes “technically” they aren’t supposed to be here or there, but honestly where can they go to survive? This girl was a 16 year old orphan and living rough for 2 years, and has nothing. Let these folks have land, let’s help build shelters so people can survive and then thrive.
#1 no we need people like you to stop making ridiculous comments. more social housing and an addictions treatment facilities? Sure, how will you pay for that? Keep in mind, it is NOT the government’s job to provide free or super cheap housing, people are getting used to handouts in this territory! you want a house, you work, you pay the rent, you live!
Homelessness. We need to look inside the box a bit more. The typical model home, 1500 square foot house with 1.5 bathrooms is not a feasible or sustainable model to address the housing shortage. These people are living in shacks and boats! We need to think inside the box, why not build matchbox houses? Shipping container houses?