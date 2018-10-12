NEWS: Iqaluit

City of Iqaluit in talks about community liaison job

“We need to be more transparent to the community”



October 12, 2018 - 1:30 pm

The City of Iqaluit needs a community liaison officer to help communicate with the public in Inuktitut, says Coun. Joanasie Akumalik.

“It would be really beneficial for the community, especially for the Inuit population,” Akumalik said at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

“It would help to better understand what is going on at the city because even though we have communications officers ... sometimes it is very difficult for an ordinary person to call in to the office and ask questions. A liaison officer communicates and coordinates activities between the organization and the community,” he said.

“We used to have a bilingual person at the office to speak on the radio during lunch-time after each council meeting to let the community know what has been discussed and what decisions were made. I think that eliminated some problems about communication. We need to be more transparent to the community.”

Mayor Madeleine Redfern said that such a position would resonate with the city’s strategic plan and the city’s goals to “strengthen Iqaluit as an Inuit and cultural capital.” She added that she recognizes the need for such a role.

Redfern also said she sees a community liaison position as having more duties than strictly communicating information.

“There is quite a bit of other work that needs to be done within the city, in policy and so on.”

Coun. Romeyn Stevenson agreed with Akumalik, adding that ideally this position should also require knowledge of the history of the city of Iqaluit.

More details about what this potential job could entail and how funding could be acquired will be discussed at a budget session on Monday.