City of Iqaluit seeks $65K from long-defunct society
Illitiit Society listed as organization with most property tax arrears
The small building at 762 Fred Coman St. in Iqaluit has sat empty for more than a decade. Yellow paint peels off its exterior walls, its windows are boarded up and an old, weather-battered couch still sits on its porch.
The building served as a youth cottage for at-risk teens in the late 1990s and then became a transitional shelter managed by the Illitiit Society in the early 2000s. Since at least 2005 the building has been vacant.
According to the City of Iqaluit’s recently published list of property tax debts, this building is owned by the Illitiit Society, which currently owes $65,459.12 in arrears. That’s the most owed by any organization, although 12 individuals show up higher in the list.
There’s just one problem: the Illitiit Society no longer exists. It was dissolved in 2011, according to Nunavut’s corporate registry.
It remains unclear how the City of Iqaluit plans to collect tax arrears from a non-existent organization.
Ed Picco, contracted by the City of Iqaluit this summer to help with communications, initially said he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the Illitiit case, citing privacy concerns and the fact that these kinds of city records are kept on file for only seven years.
But after answering questions about the subject over several weeks, he eventually conceded the city probably now owns the property.
Bill Riddell, the former president of the Illitiit Society, said he’d like to see the building once again used to help house the homeless. But since Illitiit is now dissolved, he said a lawyer has told him he can’t sell the building.
Illitiit’s shelter shut in 2005, after the society’s funding dried up when it came to light that the society owed large amounts of money to Revenue Canada for pay cheque remittances.
Riddell moved to Ontario in 2010.
When Illitiit still existed, Riddell said he made efforts to have the city purchase the building, to no avail.
This year, delinquent property taxpayers in Iqaluit owe the City of Iqaluit over $3.5 million in total.
The first 12 on the list, in order of amount owed, are individuals. The first three collectively owe more than $2 million.
The Kellys, who have been at the top of the list for many years, owe $1,031,711.06. Jonah Kelly, the former CBC broadcast pioneer, died in 2012.
Following closely in second place is Jeetaloo Kakee, with a property tax debt of $841,583.53. This debt, along with the Kelly debt, predates the creation of Nunavut.
Debts of deceased tax delinquents are passed onto the heirs of the property owners.
According to Picco, the consequences of running behind on paying property taxes include not being able to get a business licence or development permit, and “if a property is to be sold, the city would require that the debt on property taxes, utility billings and land leases be paid in full before the sale can be finalized.”
“As long as there is an opportunity to collect through the sale of a house or transfer of a land lease, the city continues its efforts to collect what is owed,” Picco wrote.
(12) Comments:
Taxes and death, the only two things we can be sure of in life.
And where can people go to see the list.
The Kelly house burned this year, you will not get any $ out of it. No one is living at the house anymore because of the structure. Who would pay a million for a burned unlivable house.
Nunavut needs legislation like the BC Local Government Act which says after two years on non-payment, the property becomes delinquent and the City can sell the land and improvements at a public auction tax sale. If there are no buyers, the city is deemed the buyer.
It is a simple and effective process to deal with delinquent property taxes
I’m Councillor in our Village. The laws allow us to seize property after a period of three years. The property is then sold for either tax arrears or bid on during public tender. This process stops adding false numbers to the tax rolls. The numbers quoted are uncollectable and really mess up the accounts and never present a true picture of the City’s financial state. We also contract a collection agency that deals only in delinquent taxes. In our case $70,000 for a Village of 250 people. Being a bit aggressive with seized property has netted us $4,000 in the last 60 days by going out and selling the property. Land in Iqaluit is valuable, it is irresponsible for the City to shed crocodile tears when the solution is a lot simpler. No one else to blame for the situation.
I don’t know why anyone is saying this house has been sitting empty for over a decade. It’s been a long time, but it certainly has been less than a decade. No more than 8 years ago (I’ve only lived in Iqaluit for 8 years), it was inhabited by a young couple. Then they got an eviction notice and the windows were boarded up, and later, a “for sale” sign went up.
#4 land in Iqaluit actually has very little value as it leased from the Municipality by the homeowner. Here the majority of a property’s value is actually in the home and when that is gone then so is any potential for recouping equity. This issue is not nearly as straight forward as you are assuming in your post.
Just write off the debt and get on with life.
again we need focus, this is due to bad management that whom was trusted and hired to do the job. they failed to doo so and need to be liable for their actions., for the housing owner’s I believe they can get a loan in today’s date and start moving in life.only together we can achieve let us help those in need of assistance.
Many homeowners have had issues with their leases pre-dating the creation of Nunavut. The GN and the GNWT failed to honour existing leases, and NTI should have negotiated to have no property taxes for Inuit.
The accounts receivable list for water bills must be ridiculous, too.
If there is no repercussion (besides a published ‘black’ list), why do some ratepayers continue to pay?
The city can ask Yk or Whitehorse or Charlottetown a simple question, how do you collect arrears?
Ratepayers: should everyone STOP payments until there is fairness?
If there is no need to pay (people do not get services cut off (unlike QEC load-limiters) or get removed from their homes (unlike banks who repo), should all ratepayers bother to pay?
Start to reposes the buildings.
The above one, i bet the city could sell the lot for what is owed to the City.
Its in a great location and would probably sell really fast. 65K is less than the cost of a lot in plateau.
Will the Mayor please stand up and do something? oh wait, maybe I should post this on Twitter so she will actually see this comment. ugh.