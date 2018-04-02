City of Iqaluit shrinks deficit, net debt
But lack of bookkeeping at aquatic centre prevents audit of Aquatic Centre
The City of Iqaluit continued to chip away at its deficit last year, with administrators now predicting that it can be eliminated entirely by the end of 2018, after presenting the city’s latest end-of-year financial statements to city councillors on March 26.
The city’s acting chief administrative officer, Amy Elgersma, said the City of Iqaluit’s deficit now stands at about $4.26 million as of Dec. 31, 2017, down from the $6.2 million deficit reported at the end of 2016.
The city’s net debt shrank dramatically, from over $21 million in 2016 to about $12.6 million last year.
“We believe that eliminating the deficit is achievable by the end of 2018,” Elgersma told council members during a special finance committee of the whole meeting.
Three of the city’s six operating funds now report surpluses, while the city’s troubled water and sewer fund reduced its crippling deficit last year from $4.4 million to $2.3 million.
“All and all, it definitely was a good year on the financial management side, and our deficit situation is definitely improving,” said finance committee chair Coun. Kyle Sheppard.
But while council has good reason to be optimistic, the city’s new senior consultant for corporate services and accounting, Sherry Rowe, said “more hard work and hard decisions will still need to be made for this current fiscal year.”
That because most of the city’s deficit reductions have been made through cuts in staff and services, and while that’s improving the bottom line, Rowe said it’s also taking on toll on overworked city employees.
Rowe singled out the city’s finance department as “a bare bones operation,” with “some basic tasks that should be done [that] are not getting done because there is not a perso
To call these figures wonky would be charitable. The net debt has supposedly gone from $21M to $12.6M. That could only occur if there were surpluses applied to the debt. But the story says that Iqaluit continues to run multi-million dollar deficits. Those numbers literally don’t add up.
whatever happened to the idea of the airport AND hotel bed taxes to support our infrastructure? Vehicle tax so that it can be used to ship the metal south one day. REad what any other world wide locations do to sustain themselves. the dump can be a business that the City runs to recycle and sell scrap metal, wood for bonfires, nails and leftover construction supplies.,
She also recommended that the city hire a finance officer dedicated to collections, as currently no organized collection effort is being made by the city for overdue payments, which is turn is having an effect on revenue.
sorry, but I would argue a collections officer has little impact on revenue unless there have been significant write offs. it does however, have a bigger impact on cash flow.
Those are good ideas #2 but I think that the territorial legislation would need to be amended to allow the city to levy those taxes. Our Iqaluit MLAs have always and continue to be silent on the issue in the Leg.. It wouldn’t surprise me if the GN opposed a hotel tax in Iqaluit because so many people staying in the hotels are there on GN business so they would see it as a significant cost to them that they wouldn’t want to bear.
I’ve always lamented that we have never had Iqaluit candidates for MLA who have run on a thoughtful platform of policies to assist our city. There are so many things the territorial government could do but we have no voice in that building
