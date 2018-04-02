NEWS: Iqaluit

City of Iqaluit shrinks deficit, net debt

But lack of bookkeeping at aquatic centre prevents audit of Aquatic Centre

The City of Iqaluit's administrators believe they're on track to eliminate the deficit by the end of the year, city councillors heard at a March 26 meeting. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)

April 02, 2018 - 10:30 am

The City of Iqaluit continued to chip away at its deficit last year, with administrators now predicting that it can be eliminated entirely by the end of 2018, after presenting the city’s latest end-of-year financial statements to city councillors on March 26.

The city’s acting chief administrative officer, Amy Elgersma, said the City of Iqaluit’s deficit now stands at about $4.26 million as of Dec. 31, 2017, down from the $6.2 million deficit reported at the end of 2016.

The city’s net debt shrank dramatically, from over $21 million in 2016 to about $12.6 million last year.

“We believe that eliminating the deficit is achievable by the end of 2018,” Elgersma told council members during a special finance committee of the whole meeting.

Three of the city’s six operating funds now report surpluses, while the city’s troubled water and sewer fund reduced its crippling deficit last year from $4.4 million to $2.3 million.

“All and all, it definitely was a good year on the financial management side, and our deficit situation is definitely improving,” said finance committee chair Coun. Kyle Sheppard.

But while council has good reason to be optimistic, the city’s new senior consultant for corporate services and accounting, Sherry Rowe, said “more hard work and hard decisions will still need to be made for this current fiscal year.”

That because most of the city’s deficit reductions have been made through cuts in staff and services, and while that’s improving the bottom line, Rowe said it’s also taking on toll on overworked city employees.

Rowe singled out the city’s finance department as “a bare bones operation,” with “some basic tasks that should be done [that] are not getting done because there is not a perso