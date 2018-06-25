NEWS: Nunavut

Conflicting cannabis laws could cause confusion for Nunavut

Territory’s ban on growing cannabis plants at odds with federal interpretations of law



Senator Dennis Patterson, seen here in Iqaluit during a meeting about the impending legalization of recreational cannabis in February, says it's an "open question" whether Nunavut is on course for a legal showdown with Ottawa over plans to ban home cannabis cultivation. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME) Senator Dennis Patterson, seen here in Iqaluit during a meeting about the impending legalization of recreational cannabis in February, says it's an "open question" whether Nunavut is on course for a legal showdown with Ottawa over plans to ban home cannabis cultivation. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)

June 25, 2018 - 9:30 am

Cannabis will be legal to smoke, as of Oct. 17. But, in a strange twist, it remains to be seen whether Nunavut’s new laws regulating the substance comply with federal rules.

The federal Cannabis Act, which received its final approval from Parliament on Tuesday, June 19, allows residents to grow up to four plants within a home. Nunavut, meanwhile, along with Manitoba and Quebec, is seeking to impose an outright ban on home cultivation.

Federal officials say that provinces and territories should be able to reduce the number of cannabis plants allowed within a home, but that outright bans on home cultivation are incompatible with federal law, and, if push comes to shove, could be struck down by the courts.

The federal government says allowing the home cultivation of cannabis is important, to curb demand for black-market marijuana, as well as to ensure that Canada’s cannabis laws are consistent with those dealing with alcohol, tobacco and medical marijuana.

Nunavut’s lawmakers, meanwhile, are concerned about normalizing cannabis use, as well as the mould infestations and electrical fires that are sometimes caused by grow operations.

George Hickes, Nunavut’s MLA for Iqaluit-Tasiluk, recently raised concerns about this potential court battle when Nunavut’s legislators gave their final reading of their own cannabis law.

Thomas Ahlfors, legislative counsel for the Department of Justice, offered his assurances that Nunavut was on firm legal ground, that the federal interpretation of the law is “incorrect,” and that Nunavut shouldn’t be lumped into the same category as Manitoba and Quebec.

“I think it’s important to note that there is a distinction with respect to Nunavut’s powers over intoxicants, which under the Nunavut Act, are greater than those of any other province or territory,” he said.

Among the legislative powers granted by the Nunavut Act is control over “intoxicants in Nunavut, including the definition of what constitutes an intoxicant.”

“We have very broad powers with respect to intoxicants and defining what intoxicants are, and this is something that may have been overlooked by the federal government because often Nunavut is not on their radar,” said Ahlfors.

“Unless the federal Act specifically states that we cannot do this, which it does not, we have the authority to ban cannabis plants in the territory.”

This potential conflict could have been avoided, if the House of Commons had accepted an amendment proposed by the Senate that would have given provinces and territories an outright ability to ban home cultivation, said Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson.

“It was rejected by the House of Commons, and the Senate decided not to start a long-running war that would consume the summer break,” he said in an interview.

Quebec’s health minister has suggested that the matter is bound to be settled by the courts. Patterson says it’s an “open question” whether Nunavut is on course for a similar legal showdown.

He said he heard many concerns from residents about home cultivation during his tour of the territory to discuss cannabis legalization.

“The concerns are about normalizing cannabis in houses that are full of kids, about adding to the mould problem, adding to energy consumption, risk of fire with lamps, vulnerability to break and entry,” he said.

However, the impact of any legal tussles over home cultivation may be dulled by the territory’s small number of home owners, as there’s no conflict with federal law in allowing landlords and public housing corporations to ban renters from growing plants.

Nunavut will allow residents to carry up to 30 grams of cannabis in public at any one time, in line with federal law. However, there is no limit to how much cannabis may be stored at a single home.

That raises another concern for Patterson. Given that cannabis will only be legally sold through the mail, “it’s going to be an invitation for people to traffic. ‘My order didn’t come in; the plane didn’t come in; can you help me out?’” he said.

During debates over the federal cannabis bill, Patterson said he would oppose the legislation unless Nunavut gets help building a substance abuse treatment centre. In the end, Patterson voted with his Conservative colleagues to oppose the bill. But he says he’s hopeful that progress is being made in securing money for a treatment centre for the territory.

Patterson met with Jane Philpott, Canada’s minister of Indigenous services, to discuss the matter mid-month. He notes that the federal government has announced a $400-million fund for treatment services for Indigenous communities, and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. has said it’s willing to contribute some money towards such a centre.

“I’m hopeful that Nunavut will finally receive some federal support for addictions treatment services in Nunavut,” he said.

“I don’t want to sound like a Reefer Madness guy. I know that there is significant support for legalization in Nunavut. I know that cannabis is widely used in Nunavut. But there are going to be mental health impacts. People dealing with trauma can be vulnerable to mental health impacts like schizophrenia, anxiety and depression. And we have to be prepared to deal with these impacts, and we aren’t ready yet.”