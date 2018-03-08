Conservatives blast feds for delayed northern infrastructure spending
$450 million pushed back until 2022
The federal government’s decision to postpone spending $450 million on northern and rural infrastructure until 2022 is a major blow to Nunavut, according to the Conservative opposition.
“This was money for roads, it was money for connectivity, it was money to reduce the need for diesel in communities,” Cathy McLeod, Conservative shadow minister for Indigenous and northern affairs, said in an interview.
The delayed spending is buried in this year’s federal budget. Last year’s budget included a promise to spend $650 million on northern and rural infrastructure over the next five years. Now that amount has been reduced to $200 million, with the remainder pushed back until after the next federal election.
The budget states this delay will give local governments more time to access those funds. McLeod said she doesn’t buy that explanation.
“I believe communities can get projects out in the appropriate timeframes,” she said. “They made a commitment in 2017 and now they have quietly pushed it out.”
These federal funding delays are “somewhat concerning,” Nunavut’s finance minister, David Akeeagok, told Nunatsiaq News on Wednesday, March 7.
“Federal infrastructure dollars that we get are critical for us when it comes to direct projects,” he said. “Those are quite critical.”
Akeeagok said he had yet to speak with his federal counterpart, Finance Minister Bill Morneau.
He said staff in his department will be looking into the details, to better understand which projects still in proposal stages could be impacted by the shuffled funding.
“I can’t pin-point [delays] now … Those are things we need to iron out.”
During question period in the Nunavut legislature March 7, Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Lightstone asked Economic Development and Transportation Minister Elisapee Sheutiapik if the delayed funding was going to impact marine infrastructure projects planned for Iqaluit and Pond Inlet.
Sheutiapik, who did not have an answer, said that cabinet has yet to discuss the impacts of the budget change.
But Akeeagok told Nunatsiaq News that infrastructure projects with signed agreements like marine infrastructure projects in Pond Inlet and Iqaluit, or other projects that fall under the Gas Tax Fund or the Building Canada Fund, would be sheltered from the funding reallocation.
“Those are signed agreements with our governments… I’m confident that those would not be impacted because we are going through the tendering process right now,” he said. “It’s projects that have not been identified by Parliament or our legislative assembly that are not protected yet.”
Jen Powroz, a spokesperson for Infrastructure Canada, described the funding delays as “an updated forecast of when we expect to receive and reimburse those claims.”
She went on to tout past and present federal contributions to Nunavut’s infrastructure, including an emergency water supply for Whale Cove, a new utilidor for Rankin Inlet and the building of Iqaluit’s new aquatic centre.
“The federal government funds up to 75 per cent of eligible costs on these projects,” she said.
The 2018-19 federal budget, released Feb. 27, does make commitments towards eliminating Nunavut’s tuberculosis crisis, funding for a national Inuit health survey and building more social housing for Inuit.
Natan Obed, the president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, said when the budget was released that Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott is proving a strong advocate for seeing these portfolios through.
However, Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo critiqued the new spending plan for not addressing needed changes for the dysfunctional Nutrition North program.
In her statement, McLeod went on to say that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s economic policies are failing to make any impact on people in the territories, and called the Liberal moratorium on oil and gas development in the Arctic an “arbitrary” and “paternalistic” step that is crippling to the northern Canadian economy.
McLeod also raised the issue of the coming federal carbon tax because she said the change is going to drive up costs of necessities like diesel and food.
“Meanwhile the money is not getting spent on measures that can actually reduce these impacts,” she said. “I hope northerners are aware, it’s important for people to know that this is a broken promise.”
(14) Comments:
Tootoo is awfully quiet on this. Is he still representing Nunavut as a member of parliament?
Yet another disadvantage for being isolated from the rest of Canada - are we even Canadians? I am getting tired of living in third world conditions. . .
#2 Yes, knowing the difference between having everything at a whim and then not, opens up the eyes.
Tootoo is an idiot and is hindering Nunavuts growrh. He should step down instead of looking out for his pay check. He was useless ten years ago and still useless now. Time to get rid of the deadwood in government
Tootoo screwed his staffer and Nunavut’s been getting screwed ever since.
Could he be convinced to do the honourable thing and step down on International Women’s Day?
It seems there’s very little talk in Nunavut politics about wasteful spending. Every department wants and needs more money, I bet some of that could be found in the money we already receive. And as anyone who has worked for the GN knows, waste is completely routine.
Liberal govt. (true dough) is the one to blame. He is putting ever cent to the Syrian/Muslim cause from every area he can take. We are second fiddle to this government to the immigrants. Absolutely nothin gn to do with Hunter Tootoo. True dough would not have listened to the advice of any mp regardless of who it was. It is time for a change.
#7 For the most part your post is ridiculous in its exaggeration. But it does highlight at least one salient point. Immigrants will make Canada prosperous into the next century, at the same time Nunavut will suck at the teet for another century… where would you invest your resources?
I would like to see MLAs discuss major infrastructure alternatives to their major dream of the Gray’s Bay Road and Port Project.
In particular, I’d like to see them talk about connecting Arviat to Rankin Inlet, with another connection to Whale Cove. This can be done with the same amount of road or less required for Gray’s Bay, and wouldn’t require a port or an airstrip. It also has the benefit of already being able to bring in supplies to both communities. So it would easily be cheaper and I think there are many direct benefits rather than the longest ever Road to Nowhere (Gray’s Bay).
I also don’t understand why nobody has ever questioned why the Gray’s Bay Road and Port Project isn’t the Kugluktuk Road and Port Project.
It would add about 60km onto the overall length of the road, but Kugluktuk already has an airstrip, and I think it would make it easier for Kugluktuk residents to be employed at the port, during the construction and maintenance of the road, and at any mines that connect to the road. It would save money being able to drive employees 300km for rotational work rather than flying them all in and out.
#9 Most major projects in this country, and this would be a huge one, have some kind of economic justification behind them. That is, they promise some kind of return on investment; the railway for example, any major port on one of our coasts, etc…
With that in mind, can you please tell me what the justification might be in connecting Arviat with Rankin Inlet? Even more curious about adding Whale Cove to the mix. What would be the driving force behind this?
I’m not saying it’s a better alternative, I just think it needs some discussion.
Personally, I question the economic justification behind the GBRP project. Will the $500 million investment for a Chinese company be worth it? Maybe. How much has Mary River given back to Nunavut? $30M?
I would also like an analysis of an Arviat-Rankin road. (Whale Cove only adds about 40km of road). Could you then only have one generator to power all 3 communities? Only one sealift drop-off for all 3 communities? Could you synergize health care? Flights? Treatment facilities? I think there are possibilities to be looked into.
I’d also like to add that, currently, there is no guarantee that anybody would actually use the Gray’s Bay Road.
MMG said that if it was built, they would then determine if it made their properties economically viable to exploit.
Hunter Tootoo was voted in a democratic vote, can’t keep blaming him!
My own free vote was for Leona Aglookak.