Construction gets underway near Iqaluit’s aquatic centre

Access closed to part of parking lot and to back entrance

The City of Iqaluit will close off access to part of the aquatic centre's parking lot and to the building's back entrance for about two weeks, starting Monday, Oct. 15, due to construction work. (PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE CITY OF IQALUIT) The City of Iqaluit will close off access to part of the aquatic centre's parking lot and to the building's back entrance for about two weeks, starting Monday, Oct. 15, due to construction work. (PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE CITY OF IQALUIT)

October 15, 2018 - 10:59 am

If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of going to the gym, accessing the aquatic centre in Iqaluit will be slightly more difficult for about two weeks, starting Monday, Oct. 15.

A section of the parking lot and the back entrance to the building will be closed off to the public for construction work.

The project should end around Oct. 31, the City of Iqaluit said in a news release on Friday.

The city sent out a map with details on guest parking and foot traffic during the construction project. It asks residents to be mindful of the barriers and proceed with caution when walking near any construction sites.

“Detour signs will be on-site to guide motorists and pedestrians to alternate routes,” the news release said.

The city also issued a reminder that the Aquatic Centre parking lot is reserved for its visitors only.

Stopping or parking in front of the aquatic centre or the fire hall is prohibited, as these areas need to remain clear in case of an emergency, the city says.

However, more public parking is available at the Arnaitok Arena lot.