Deputy Chief Coroner: Nunavut youth dies in police custody

Kugluktuk youth dies Sept. 19, Calgary police investigating



A Kugluktuk youth who was in police custody died on Sept. 19. (FILE PHOTO)

September 25, 2018 - 5:34 pm

Nunavut’s coroner’s office says it is investigating what they describe as the “in custody death” of a Kugluktuk youth, whose age is not given.

The youth, whose identity has not been released, died in Yellowknife on Sept. 19, after being medevaced there from the western Nunavut community.

That medical flight followed an incident that occurred while the youth was held in police custody in Kugluktuk, a community of about 1,500 people.

“The incident happened in Nunavut, in Kugluktuk. Then he went to Yellowknife through a medevac and then he died there,” Nunavut’s Deputy Chief Coroner Khen Sagadraca told Nunatsiaq News on Sept. 25.

“We will be doing a mandatory inquest,” Sagadraca said. The death falls under the jurisdiction of the Nunavut coroner’s office for investigation, because the incident that led to the death occurred in Nunavut.

An inquest is mandatory under the Nunavut Coroners Act, because the death happened while the youth was held in police custody.

The Nunavut RCMP have yet to provide additional information.

Sagadraca said that the Calgary police are doing an external investigation of the incident in cooperation with the coroner’s office.

It could be some time before any report from that investigation is released, if ever.

