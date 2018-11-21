NEWS: Iqaluit

Crown stays sex charges against Igloolik man

Not enough evidence to show Sean Qaunaq solicited sex from minors



A 29-year-old Igloolik man no longer faces charges for attempts to solicit sex from minors in June in Iqaluit, after prosecutors concluded there was not enough evidence to convict the man at trial. (FILE PHOTO) A 29-year-old Igloolik man no longer faces charges for attempts to solicit sex from minors in June in Iqaluit, after prosecutors concluded there was not enough evidence to convict the man at trial. (FILE PHOTO)

November 21, 2018 - 8:08 am

Crown lawyers have stayed charges against an Igloolik man related to soliciting sex from minors, after concluding there is not enough evidence to convict him at trial.

Sean Qaunaq, 29, was accused of approaching two youths and offering them money for sexual services in the morning of June 12. Police arrested him shortly afterwards.

The stayed charges include two counts of communicating with a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Qaunaq was set to appear at a preliminary hearing on Oct. 24, but saw charges stayed instead.

To proceed to trial, Crown lawyers must see that there is “reasonable prospect of conviction,” Crown lawyer Philippe Plourde told Nunatsiaq News.

But there wasn’t enough evidence related to Qaunaq’s charges to meet that benchmark, Plourde said.

“On preparing for a prelim it was clear that there was just not enough to proceed,” he said.

Qaunaq is also charged with a breach of undertaking. That charge is being dealt with separately during a court appearance in Igloolik, Plourde said, at the request of Qaunaq’s defence lawyer.

On June 13, RCMP told reporters that the man had “requested sexual services from the two young people in exchange for payment.”