Does chamber of mines VP represent the culture of the mining industry?
“Our minds instantly think about the safety and security of ourselves and our families”
The irony of a man appearing to attempt to shame a woman who testified at the MMIWG inquiry in a public forum like Nunatsiaq News would almost be laughable, if it weren’t for the real-life implications those sorts of tactics, by men, have on women.
Our minds instantly think about the safety and security of ourselves and our families—financial, physical, mental and emotional. By taking unnecessary jabs at TJ Lightfoot, I can’t tell if Alex Buchan is representing or misrepresenting the mining industry because, despite what he states in his letter, there is empirical data that backs up the fact that man-camps overwhelmingly impact Indigenous women.
The social impacts of the resource extraction industry on rural and Indigenous communities are well-documented.
Buchan could have written his letter and rebutted the testimony given, without mentioning the names of the expert witnesses, but he did and that set the tone for his letter. Alex is attempting to shame a woman who is actively working to end violence against women and to help solve the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
I ask, does this tone represent the culture of the mining industry or not? Does this tone represent the culture of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Chamber of Mines or not?
If it only represents Alex Buchan’s ideas of how women should be treated, then I ask how the chamber of mines will proceed with ensuring that women are not devalued in the mining camps? If it does actually represent the culture of the chamber of mines and the mines they represent, I ask how they will address this culture and how do they intend to move forward to make sure that women are valued and made to be safe while working for and with the mines, or living near the mines?
The chamber of mines may not have been invited to provide testimony at the inquiry, but neither was I. I still attended though, because I truly care about the well-being of Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ2S people who are over-represented in abductions and death by murder in Canada and the United States.
Because I attended, unlike Alex Buchan, I can tell you that TJ Lightfoot never claimed to be an expert on mining in Nunavut based on their current job, but based on their volunteer work, previous job experience as well as their graduate studies in environmental policy, TJ was sworn in as a person with lived experience relevant to the panel discussion, which was “Decolonizing Perspectives,” and in part, touched on the impacts of resource extraction.
TJ asked that it be put on the record that they were not there representing the organization or work that they were currently in, as Alex wrote “youth services worker.” If Alex had attended the inquiry, he would have known this.
The letter from Alex doesn’t only serve to refute the testimony given by TJ at the MMIWG inquiry, but it also serves to pit TJ against other women. Those of us who attended understood TJ’s comments about the positions in mines that women primarily occupy.
TJ was stating a fact, which is backed up by the Pauktuutit report, “The Impacts of Resource Extraction on Inuit Women and Families in Qamani’tuaq, Nunavut Territory.”
Lightfoot’s statement had no judgment about the work that women were doing in mines; it only served to provide context. There was no job-shaming at all, which Alex’s letter implies. This can be understood by watching the testimony or reading the transcripts when the MMIWG commission makes them available.
I am baffled that a prominent organization would make statements like, “the inaccurate testimony provided to the national inquiry was a missed opportunity,” when Alex’s letter is entirely based on a news article and not actual first-hand accounts.
It is irresponsible and unprofessional for an organization to represent themselves this way. Taking quotes out of context and writing an open letter about a person is sloppy, which is a curious approach to interacting with a national commission whose mission you claim to care about.
By means of this letter, I hope to set the record straight and ask Alex Buchan and the N.W.T. and Nunavut Chamber of Mines to provide details that back up the statements:
“Nunavut mines are actually leading the way in our territory in respecting and supporting Inuit women.”
“Women are an order of magnitude safer at our mines than at home.”
“We are focused on crime prevention.”
If you can’t honestly back these statements up, then I implore you to understand that the realities for Indigenous women working in mines and living near mines are different than the realities of their male counterparts and work to change that. After all, making the lives of Indigenous women and girls safer is the goal of the MMIWG inquiry.
Moriah Sallaffie
Iqaluit
Email your letters to editor@nunatsiaq.com.
Nunatsiaq News welcomes letters to the editor. But we are under no obligation to publish any given letter at any given time.
In our print edition, we usually print letters on a first-come, first-served, space-available basis. In our online edition, we usually print letters as soon as we are able to prepare them for publication.
We edit all letters for length, grammar, punctuation, spelling, taste and libel. You may withhold your name by request, but we must know who you are before we publish your letter.
(10) Comments:
Unfortunately for our impassioned young author, Alex can back those statements up.
Moriah on the other hand hasn’t bothered to talk to him or the industry.
Next time let’s skip TJ and the predetermined narratives snd interview the women working at the mines themselves.
I do not know this Iqaluit person, but we all know Alex is an Inuk role model who go out of his way to support women and Inuit in our region, we all support Alex. Go Alex go! Go Alex go!
Very well written letter, Moriah. Thank you for bringing an insightful perspective to Alex’s, the Chamber’s, and the mining industry’s letter. You make very good arguments, which will hopefully make people think, rather than become defensive.
You’re right, the crux of the matter is the safety of indigenous women and girls, and people are having a hard time of focusing on that aspect. They would rather be seen as right or protect their own interests, then do or say what is right, which is unfortunate. It doesn’t leave a lot of hope for our women and girls when you see these responses. You, Sandra, and others who have been vocal against the barrage of protectionists, is the light at the end of the tunnel. Thank you
Of course the Social Justice Warriors are right. Discussion and facts will not be heard, because today SJW’s are the only ones who are right. Expert or not.
Of course, don’t hear the women who enjoy (scared to say the word love)their job: Cook, cleaner, above or below ground equipment operator or lab, clerical clerk or manager. Or kids happy to eat well.
As the MeToo became #1 way to destroy men, their family, their job over anything, to hire a female became a huge liability. Tell a joke at coffee time or complement how nice her hair is, it became game-on to say XXX happened. Just publicly destroy men. Now no laws, courts needed.
To please the SJW’s, female employment at mines will end. SJW’s dictate the rules. No need to hear the women workers. Truths become fiction. Fiction becomes truth. All must obey. SJW’s rule thought. Don’t question. Don’t think.
The crux of the problem with Alex’s letter is he responded to testimony based on a news article.
If I wanted to refute something Alex wrote, I would go to the source, not to some summary a reporter wrote.
Its basic professionalism and ethics.
As a woman who has lived in Nunavut, and worked in many places, including a mining camp…
I do feel there is an overwhelming amount of sexual harassment and discrimination within the workplace.
Example 1: I approached my employer and I asked what I could do to improve my skills/chances to be considered for a “promotion”. My employer told me I needed to wear more make-up and improve my appearance. I found this ironic, because I had been approached by several male staff, several male guests, and a security guard had even slapped my ass once.
Example 2 (different workplace): a female coworker approached me in the break room, and complained that our supervisor was making sexual comments/groans to her. It made her uncomfortable.
Example 3 (yet another workplace): The housekeeping staff was dominantly female. One day, we’re folding laundry. One claimed that a male staff member had approached her, asking if she wanted to make some extra money shooting porn.
Wow. Apparently I couldn’t fit all of this into one comment. That’s a shame.
Example 3, continued: The ladies were cooking in the kitchen, and a male staff member had stopped by to check out things. He was making eyes/flirting with the girls, and sulked out after our supervisor mentioned his wife.
Abuse and harassment needs to stop being ignored, excused, and simply denied.
It saddens me to see the attitude of #2. Yes, Inuit men can be great role models. But they are not infallible. Everyone makes mistakes, we all have our short comings. If we continue to allow our men to make these mistakes without correcting them, this will continue to be a problem.
We need to be accountable for our actions.
I’m sick of hearing “he’s a young Inuk, he’s a nice guy, don’t try to ruin his life”. Our women need to feel safe and accepted when we speak up for ourselves. We need to be respected. To deny someone’s experience because it makes you uncomfortable/look bad is simply ridiculous
Oh, the poor, poor mines, miners and mining association who are leached, oppressed, bruised and disrespected at every turn by these vicious, apologist women.
We must all be brave and do our part to honor and defend our so-defenseless brethren.
...
I love all my Nunavut family, but y’all a little short sighted sometimes. What would happen if the mines and women all took a breath and worked together?
@4: I’m just as annoyed by SJW culture as anyone, but I think you (and a lot of other men) are getting way too paranoid about your “men’s rights”.
As a man, I haven’t had any pushback from the #meetoo to movement. Strange. Complementing a woman on her hair isn’t a “man’s right”, you’re just a chatter bug. Maybe your compliment is harmless, but women get complimented on all the time by men who want to get laid. Maybe you could start with something interesting next time. Current events maybe?
Alex did not deny that the mines can have sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace. But unlike a town who has to go through the justice system, the mine can fire them and remove them from site.
That being said I wouldn’t doubt that the claim Alex made is correct in stating that Female mine employees are safer at the mine. This doesn’t mean they do not get harassed, but in terms of physical violence that thye face in many of the communities, overcrowding in homes, and food insecurity, I think Alex is right.
The unique part of Nunavut is that most mine sites are fly in only. I think the testimony by TJ was more in relation to mining or resources extraction that happens near communities where workers would maybe reside in, or frequent its amenities. (just based on reading the reporting)
This does not happen in Nunavut. Workers from the south fly back and forth to the south.
So more importantly from both of these individuals professional opinions, what is being done to cont….