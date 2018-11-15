Don’t deduct polar bear defence kills from quotas, Inuit say
“The current system is highly punitive”
Inuit in Nunavut communities want to kill polar bears in self-defence, without having those kills subtracted from their annual allotted number of hunting tags.
“Do you have any plans to make sure emergency and defence kills are removed from quotas?” the Pond Inlet Hunters and Trappers Organization’s representative, Charlie Inuaraq, asked on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at this week’s Nunavut Wildlife Management Board public hearing in Iqaluit.
His question came after Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. made a submission to the wildlife board on the Government of Nunavut’s draft plan for polar bear management.
Yesterday, GN officials said their plan doesn’t deal with defence kills and how they affect quotas.
For management purposes, there are 19 subpopulations of polar bears across the circumpolar world. Of those, 12 subpopulations are located mostly in Nunavut, though some overlap with other jurisdictions.
But the GN isn’t prepared to change quotas right now for each of those 12 polar bear subpopulations—and defence kills fall under annual quotas.
The GN plan does acknowledge that defence kills are becoming more common.
“In Nunavut, human safety and the right of Inuit to harvest are high priorities. Increased interactions between humans and bears, and a right to protect human safety and property, have led to an increase in defence kills,” the plan said.
“Considering all removals come off the [TAH] this can lead to a reduction in the community harvest, resulting in a loss of opportunity for traditional harvesting activities.”
Community consultations for the draft plan were held in 2014, and the draft plan under review this week was written in 2016.
Public safety must come first
This summer, two men in Nunavut—one from Arviat and one from Naujaat—died after they were mauled by polar bears.
The first was berry-picking with his children, while the second was hunting with two other men, who were also injured in the attack.
“We too are concerned about the decrease of polar bears. That’s the Inuit way,” said Paul Irngaut, NTI’s director of wildlife and environment.
But safety needs to come first, he said.
“When they [polar bears] come to the communities, they present a hazard to the public,” Irngaut said.
At their last annual general meeting, NTI delegates passed a resolution calling on the Government of Nunavut to “to take all available measures to address the risks of dangerous polar bear encounters in Nunavut communities.”
NTI also wants the GN to fully incorporate Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit into future management plans and to “adequately address safety concerns.” (See resolution embedded below.)
One delegate said, on Nov. 13, that because defence kills are taken from quotas, communities might feel pressure not to kill a bear posing a risk to the public.
“The current system is highly punitive,” said NTI’s lead wildlife biologist, David Lee.
“The over-harvest of a few females can result in the significant reduction of the quota of the next year.”
He called polar bear management in Nunavut “robust,” and said wildlife conservation is a tradition for Inuit.
NTI wants the GN to create a plan that is “acceptable and fair” in the eyes of Nunavut communities, he said.
Nunavut’s current polar bear management model has been in place since before Nunavut was created, and doesn’t incorporate Inuit knowledge.
For its part, the GN is promoting its new draft plan, which would guide polar bear management in Nunavut until 2026, as a document that puts Inuit knowledge first.
But Lee said he’s concerned that Inuit Qaujimaqatuqangit isn’t incorporated into the section of the draft plan on risk management.
IQ could help researchers understand how the hunting of male bears over female bears affects what Lee called “density dependence,” a process where population growth is affected by factors like competition and food sources.
During community consultations, the GN heard that communities that saw more polar bears also saw the disruption of seal denning patterns and bird colonies.
Compensation for losses?
More than one delegate asked if the GN would compensate families who suffered the loss of a loved one due to polar bear attack.
The short answer is no.
The government does not accept liability for polar bear—related deaths, but the GN can help reduce contacts between bears and humans, said Drikus Gissing, director of wildlife management for the Department of Environment.
And there’s a government program to compensate residents for property damaged by polar bears, Gissing said.
Charlie Inuaraq called on NTI and the GN to promote Inuit knowledge of polar bear management, saying news reports should include the perspectives of Inuit as well as scientists.
“Put the news out about what we do,” he said. “It’s misleading.”
He called it “bothersome” to have researchers come into his community for short periods of time, and then dictate to residents how many bears can be hunted.
“They take their research over our traditional knowledge,” he said.
Qikiqtarjuaq HTO representative Loasie Alikalaqtuq said Inuit subsistence hunting is a right.
“It’s what I eat and what I use for clothing,” he said.
“But we pay respect to the animals,” he said. “The polar bear is an intelligent, complicated, thinking species.”
(16) Comments:
1 of 3-Human life and the lifestyle that sustains the identity regardless of race is more important than the PB, or any endangered species. You need to understand this very important fact, human beings and the PB cannot co-exist in a fashion WWF envisions. Human beings are given superiority over all animals through intellect, and the ability to weaponize themselves for protection and to hunt animals to survive. In its basic form - we are the “top of the food chain”. In the realm of animals of the North- the PB is at the “top of that food chain”. Likewise, it will kill anything in its path to protect and feed itself to survive. What WWF is suggesting to is to shift the “balance of nature” to overly protect a vicious meat eating creature. A monster. At the cost of a lifestyle that relies on the very same environment it survived in similarly to the PB -a nomadic system. In fact, the PB knew to stay clear of human activity- from Inuit because it is food to the Inuit.
2 of 3-An elder of Repulse Bay- Elizabeth Aglukka stated on CBC this week- “years ago, when we hunted, hungry for food, hunting for any animal to survive we couldn’t even find PBs. Today, they are everywhere”. Inuit and its lifestyle are now in a battle for space and property with the PB over those same traditional sights that sustained our forefathers, that sustains this generation and the future. Where we camp, where we fish, where we hunt. All of these areas are being taken over by the PB. As Aglukka alluded to, there was never a time when we (and during my childhood) had to worry about looking over our shoulder for the dangers of PBs. It was unheard of. You see, as part of any human race, Inuit have a right to enjoy a safe sustainable traditional life style with no fear of any type of an animal attack. To be able to, and ensure we can safely feed their families. This is what defines who and what we are as Inuit. WWF seems to ignore this fact.
3 of 3-In the form it is written, the current PB management plan protects the PB first and gives no thought or weight to the Inuit relying on same the land and sea to sustain itself-to survive. As a matter of fact- “WE” are to be the hunted first before “we” can protect ourselves. The current management plan does not take into the account the safety of a human being, it protects an animal–a monster. What the system needs to do is for the PB to know it is a hunted animal- otherwise it will have a mentality it is at the top of the food chain ignorant to human activity. This is now happening along the shores of Western Hudson’s Bay. Complicating matters a community in northern Manitoba feeds the PB by hand, treats it like an ornament, for the pleasure of viewing and observing it totally ignorant to the dangers it poses when migrating North, and so the PB migrates, with a mindset it will be treated the same. No fear of human activity.
NTI’s first step should be to have a actual biologist living in Nunavut. GN has biologist in Nunavut, why can’t NTI?? That may be the start of the change. NTI biologist needs to represent the Inuit more. Why live in the South and represent us??
If you kill it, harvest it. If you harvest it, eat it. But prior to step two you deduct it from the qouta. Shriek all you want, we aren’t enabling science denial.
I may be wrong, but aren’t accidental and defence kills confiscated by wildlife officers, with meat distributed to the needy and skin - sold by gov’t? Unless the quota is extremely small, it seems unjust to take one off the quota for defence kills.
I wish biologists and hunters would meet regularly and discuss together how they reached different conclusions, especially about numbers vs
behaviour change.
Human safety is more important than polar bear safety, but polar bear safety is more important than human convenience. There needs to be some quick - like NOW - money spent on developing, teaching and implementing techniques for short-term human protection, while long-term solutions are getting worked out. Inuit are probably the best sources for these techniques.
We see this all over the World, animal species are forever protected by Human Organizations that live many many miles away from us.
They should STOP putting animals in zoos, making them suffer in an abnormal environment, they should be looking at them instead of us.
We have empathy for wildlife, we don’t slaughter them by the hundreds, we catch what we can only harvest.
We ask for quotas to be higher and all we get is slack from Govt Officials.
Rise Up Inuit Leaders, Fight for what we believe in, at least be met halfway for what we are asking for.
Dear #1
I read the article 3 times, I didn’t see the WWF mentioned anywhere.
Weird eh?
The GN says that they’re going to listen to Inuit, but: “GN officials said their plan doesn’t deal with defence kills and how they affect quotas…the GN isn’t prepared to change quotas right now for each of those 12 polar bear subpopulations—and defence kills fall under annual quotas”.
Inuit knowledge is saying that polar bear populations are increasing. We all know there are more human-polar bear interactions. The GN is saying that they will follow Inuit knowledge in their plan, but it’s not clear from this wording if they’re changing anything.
I hope they actually listen and change things, and don’t just add a paragraph talking about the importance of Inuit knowledge and leave it at that. It’s a shame that it often feels like traditional knowledge/IQ is just a buzz word.
“because defence kills are taken from quotas, communities might feel pressure not to kill a bear posing a risk to the public” .. who is making these stories up? When in the history of the North did anyone attacked by a polar bear, or anytime a polar bear approaching a community, decide oh I will not shoot it to preserve the quota! Come on! No one will every be judged if they kill a polar bear in self defense. What I sense here is a bunch of hunters seeking a higher quota to make bigger money; while hiding behind safety excuse.
#9. Inuit knowledge based on what??? Scientists relying on actual counting of polar bears assure they are decreasing!
We listened. You’re wrong. Simple.
#11:
Inuit knowledge is based on day-to-day use and monitoring, and oral history (remember that? it found the hapless Franklin expedition when no scientist, no professional explorer could).
based on ‘scientific’ polling before, during and after any election of any importance these things are proven not only wrong sometimes but spectacularly WRONG! all the time -and, this is from honest analysis.
wouldn’t you say that statistical science can also be suspect when you can only afford to go out and count these creatures every four or five years?
#11 - the way they tally bears is 1 for a group of bears, not the actual number of bears in the area. If they indicated the actual number of bears they are tallying, I am sure the number will be higher. Just saying.
What the NWMB and the Government of Nunavut and the Federal Government need to understand is; we will no longer stand idle, we will no longer watch these monsters take over our lively-hood. We will no longer watch the monsters freely, at will -walk into our camp sites and communities, and will use any means possible to protect our families and our camp sites. You are all failing to protect our lifestyle. Giving preference to special interests groups and individuals that live in cities thousands of miles away, ignorant to who we are, ignorant what is dear to us and truly ignorant to dangers we facing.
Bears are not monsters. We lived with them for thousands of years. When we moved into hamlets, we forgot how to live with PBs. Time to get back to basics and relearn how to respect the land and all that comes with it.