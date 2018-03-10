NEWS: Around the Arctic

Don’t forget: move your clocks ahead one hour tonight

Time change affects most of Canada, except for Coral Harbour, Saskatchewan, northeast B.C.

The map shows the regions in Canada, marked in orange, that do not follow daylight saving time. They include Coral Harbour on Nunavut's Southampton Island. (TIMEANDDATE.COM)



Before you go to sleep this Saturday night, move your clock forward by one hour. The change to daylight saving time takes effect Sunday, March 11 at 2 a.m.

March 10, 2018 - 12:25 pm

After this weekend, most of you can start enjoying more light in the evenings, even though you’ll lose an hour of sleep.

That’s because clocks throughout most of North America move forward by one hour early tomorrow morning, at 2 a.m., Sunday, March 11, to mark the start of daylight saving time.

The change affects every community in Nunavut and Nunavik, except Coral Harbour, which stays at the same time all year round.

The other Canadian exceptions are the entire province of Saskatchewan and northeast British Columbia, which do not use DST.

About 70 countries representing one-fifth of the world’s population follow DST, though China, India and Japan are notable exceptions.

The U.S. states of Hawaii and Arizona don’t follow it either.

To stay in sync with the time change, just move your clocks and watches ahead by one hour before you go to sleep tonight.

Many digital devices connected to the internet will change on their own, but if you have any analog time pieces, you’ll have to change them manually.

Standard time will return Sunday, Nov. 4.