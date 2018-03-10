Don’t forget: move your clocks ahead one hour tonight
Time change affects most of Canada, except for Coral Harbour, Saskatchewan, northeast B.C.
After this weekend, most of you can start enjoying more light in the evenings, even though you’ll lose an hour of sleep.
That’s because clocks throughout most of North America move forward by one hour early tomorrow morning, at 2 a.m., Sunday, March 11, to mark the start of daylight saving time.
The change affects every community in Nunavut and Nunavik, except Coral Harbour, which stays at the same time all year round.
The other Canadian exceptions are the entire province of Saskatchewan and northeast British Columbia, which do not use DST.
About 70 countries representing one-fifth of the world’s population follow DST, though China, India and Japan are notable exceptions.
The U.S. states of Hawaii and Arizona don’t follow it either.
To stay in sync with the time change, just move your clocks and watches ahead by one hour before you go to sleep tonight.
Many digital devices connected to the internet will change on their own, but if you have any analog time pieces, you’ll have to change them manually.
Standard time will return Sunday, Nov. 4.
(2) Comments:
Hmm, slept through that again. Out here in the flatlands some things never change and are timeless. Lets see who in BC can I wake up really early?
And don’t forget to change your smoke detector battery, hate reading how someone else lost their home.
Now if we could only stay permanently on this time and not change it an hour back this fall that would be great, loosing an hour day light after coming home from work sucks.
Get rid of this please.