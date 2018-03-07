NEWS: Nunavik

Élections Québec hopes to see voter numbers up in Nunavik in 2018

“We want to vote for someone we actually know"

SARAH ROGERS



There will be a Quebec election later this year, but KRG councillors say there is little incentive to vote when candidates rarely come from Nunavik or understand the region. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) There will be a Quebec election later this year, but KRG councillors say there is little incentive to vote when candidates rarely come from Nunavik or understand the region. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)



The riding of Ungava encompasses the region of Nunavik to the north, Eeyou Istchee to the west and the administrative hub of Chibougamau to the south. (IMAGE COURTESY OF ELECTIONS QUEBEC) The riding of Ungava encompasses the region of Nunavik to the north, Eeyou Istchee to the west and the administrative hub of Chibougamau to the south. (IMAGE COURTESY OF ELECTIONS QUEBEC)

March 07, 2018 - 1:29 pm

KUUJJUAQ—It’s an election year in Quebec and the province’s electoral body hopes to draw more Nunavik voters out to the polls this fall.

Representatives from Élections Québec addressed Kativik Regional Government council meetings in Kuujjuaq last week, encouraging Nunavimmiut to keep this year’s provincial election on their radar.

Quebec has fixed election dates, so the most likely scenario is that Quebecers will go to the polls on Oct. 1, 2018.

But the majority Liberal government could call an election any time, elections coordinator Zachary Louder told councillors.

“We want you to be prepared for the 2018 provincial election,” he told council meetings Feb. 27.

Louder said the electoral body has trouble keeping its list of electors in the region up to date. Each community keeps up its own voters list, he said, noting Élections Québec hopes to merge those community lists with its own this year.

The region of Nunavik typically produces very low voter turnouts for both provincial and federal elections. In Quebec’s last election in 2014, just 27 per cent of eligible voters in the region cast ballots.

But regional councillors say the incentive to vote is very low, especially voting for candidates from outside the region who don’t speak Inuktitut or don’t know much about Inuit culture.

“So why vote?” said Kangiqsujuaq councillor Charlie Arngak. “We want to vote for someone we actually know. We want a person who can represent us.”

Though Inuit candidates from the region have run in both provincial and federal elections before, the riding has never had an Inuk MNA or MP.

That would only likely happen if Nunavik sat as its own riding—a request regional organizations have made, unsuccessfully, to different commissions as far back as the 1980s.

Louder said Élections Québec has no control over the province’s electoral map.

“I understand your preoccupation,” he said. “If we could have 300 divisions, everyone would be very well represented.”

But the region’s population makes that scenario unlikely, Louder said. The average population of a Quebec riding is about 45,000, while Ungava is already smaller at about 42,000 residents. Nunavik’s population sits at around 13,000.

The electoral district is largely occupied by Inuit to the north and James Bay Cree to the west, with a cluster of communities farther inland, including its administrative hub of Chibougamau.

Well over half of the riding’s population is Indigenous, at 64 per cent, while roughly the same percentage (60 per cent) speak an Indigenous language as their mother tongue (Inuktitut or Cree.)

If Nunavimmiut want to see change, the best they can do is put pressure on their MNA and the National Assembly, Louder said, where any revision of electoral boundaries would be decided.

At the federal level, Nunavik does have Indigenous representation from Cree NDP MP Romeo Saganash, who has won the Abitibi-James Bay-Nunavik-Eeyou riding in the past two elections.

In Quebec’s last election in 2014, 45 per cent of Nunavik voters helped elect Liberal MNA for Ungava Jean Boucher; 36 per cent voted for the only Inuk candidate in the race, Salluit’s Michael Cameron, who ran for the Coalition Avenir Québec, or CAQ.

Incumbent MNA Boucher has already clinched the Liberal candidacy for the Ungava riding ahead of the fall election, while the CAQ has secured former Sûreté du Québec officer Denis Lamothe as its candidate for the riding.

The Parti Québécois and Québec Solidare have yet to announce candidates in Ungava.

Nunavimmiut will also vote in municipal elections in the fall of 2018.

Municipal candidates must be declared Oct. 31, while Nunavimmiut will go to the polls on Nov. 7.

The KRG will then elect its new executive council at the regional council meeting later that month.