NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut seeks proposals for men and boys’ projects

Up to $20,000 in funding is available per initiative

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The Department of Family Services is seeking proposals for Nunavut men and boys' projects. Pictured here are members of the Cape Dorset men's support group Angutiit Makigiangninga. (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK) The Department of Family Services is seeking proposals for Nunavut men and boys' projects. Pictured here are members of the Cape Dorset men's support group Angutiit Makigiangninga. (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK)

August 01, 2018 - 1:30 pm

Nunavut’s Department of Family Services is calling for proposals for community-based projects that aim to promote the health and healing of the territory’s men and boys.

The request, issued on Monday, is an ongoing response to regional information-gathering sessions held in 2016 and 2017 to learn more about the needs of men and boys across the territory.

Individuals, community non-profit organizations and municipal corporations can apply for funding of up to $20,000 for their proposed initiatives.

The initiatives should increase community capacity for existing men and boys’ groups with a focus on traditional and community knowledge and skills, while addressing trauma, or build the necessary capacity to create new groups.

Those interested in applying can contact Jordanne Amos, the family violence project officer, for copies of the application, guidelines or any other questions.

The application deadline is August 31 at 5 p.m. EST.