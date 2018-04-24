Nunavut’s Family Services seized baby after pot smoke found in home, inquest hears
Amelia Keyookta, age four months, died one day after apprehension from family
It’s been almost three years since a social worker with the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Family Services took Loanna Keyookta’s infant child from her.
That day, July 28, 2015, the Iqaluit woman was carrying her four-month-old child in her amauti.
She was trying to get away from social workers and police who were apprehending the baby on the grounds that marijuana smoke was found in their home.
The next time Keyookta held her baby—the following day—the child would be dead.
“She was not breathing when I saw her,” Keyookta said on Monday, April 23 in a witness testimony given at the Nunavut Court of Justice, during the first day of a five-day inquest that will examine the facts surrounding the 2015 death of baby Amelia Annie Leah Keyookta.
“I held her for a while. I was able to hold her for a while,” the mother said.
While in the care of Family Services, the infant was pronounced dead at the Qikiqtani General Hospital, at or around 3:30 p.m., on July 29, 2015. Amelia had been born on March 9 that year.
It’s mandatory under the Nunavut Coroners Act for the coroner to hold an inquest into the death of a person who is in the custody of a government institution.
An inquest is not a fault-finding exercise. At the end of the inquest, the jury will reach a verdict on the cause of death and make recommendations on how to avoid similar deaths in the future.
Family Services apprehended baby Amelia that summer after an unscheduled visit by social worker Aleisha Wesley, who was greeted by the smell of marijuana and what she described as more pot smoke than she had ever seen before found inside a home.
“It was extremely foggy. Like a foggy day,” Wesley said. “Both times the house was filled with smoke … We weren’t sure if they were intoxicated or not.”
Wesley no longer works for the GN.
Neither parent could recall any other occasion when Family Services apprehended their child.
“The social worker apprehended my child and told me I’m taking too much of that stuff and because of that I won’t see my child again,” Keyookta said in her testimony.
“I immediately started getting ready to leave because I didn’t want them to take my child … I told them that they weren’t there regarding my daughter.”
Department records show that Amelia had been apprehended two weeks earlier, on July 13, for a few hours, when the couple was told to air marijuana smoke out of the house they were staying in.
Wesley said she first visited that residence after Iqaluit Public Health asked her to check on a one-month-old premature infant who lived permanently in the house.
Wesley said Amelia appeared healthy, aside for a cough, for which Keyootka took the child to see a doctor. The physician said the child was OK.
Before both apprehensions, on June 26, Keyootka took Amelia to a clinic where she was diagnosed with a viral infection that was expected to soon clear up and given a puffer.
For the July 28 apprehension, Wesley said that she called RCMP for safety reasons, because Amelia’s father, Kaiva Onalik, was getting upset.
“Of course he was angry when our daughter was taken away,” Keyookta had said.
In his testimony, Onalik said he thought the baby was being taken for a long time.
“I asked her if we would see her again. The answer was ‘no,’” Onalik said. “All she said was, we won’t see our child again.”
Wesley told the inquest that she would never have said such a thing, but that she could have said, “not today.”
Northwest Territories Coroner Garth Eggenberger, who is presiding over the inquest, asked Wesley what her understanding was of how well the two parents spoke and understood English.
Wesley said she believed Keyookta speaks better English than Onalik.
During the inquest, both parents testified in Inuktitut.
The next morning, the parents met with Wesley to talk about having their child returned to them through a care agreement, with addictions treatment and other conditions to keep the child safe.
“They didn’t want to lose Amelia,” said Wesley, who said apprehending children was the worst part of her job.
But the worst actually came later.
On the night of July 28, baby Amelia stayed in a foster home that was newly registered with the department. The next day, Amelia went to a daycare.
It wasn’t until Wesley picked the child up from daycare that she found the baby was unresponsive, when she tried to put a sweater on her.
“She was sort of limp,” Wesley said, beginning to cry. “As soon as my hand hit her stomach I realized she wasn’t breathing.”
Wesley and the babysitters called for help.
“The paramedics kind of looked at each other and shook their heads, subtly,” Wesley said.
Onalik said the family received no support after the baby died. Keyookta said she spoke with an elder.
Wesley said she went on sick leave shortly after and did not return to her job.
In the coming days, jurors and counsel will hear from the daycare providers who looked after baby Amelia, the overnight foster parents, police, and from medical experts.
“You will hear that her death affected many people profoundly,” said Sheila MacPherson, a lawyer for the Nunavut government.
“You will hear that we are never likely to know the exact cause of Amelia’s death.”
(23) Comments:
tragic story, this beautiful soul never had the chance to experience life.
why is this idiotic liberal government legalizing dope without providing our people proper addictions services? weed does not kill the dope smokers proudly testify.
may this Child rest in peace.
Three quarters of northern households would loose their children for smelling and having marijuana in the house. Imagine when July comes around and it’s legal. Most children will be jonesing in school, like they already do anyways.
@1: the liberal government could put addictions facility on every corner. The real culprit is common sense: when you have a baby, smoke outside. How many times do people have to be reminded of this? You can be an addict and follow this rule if you care for your kids.
I agree with #1
There’s too much smoke in Pot smokers homes and furnace rooms. The children are at risk and so many of them. It’s frightening how much pot the children smoke with their parents.
#1 Alcohol is legal and it causes as much, no.. MORE death than cannabis ever will. Are you going to bitch about that too?
What a stupid comment.
There are lots of people who smoke pot with the babies inside the house or even with the kids there are many people just smoke it inside with the Babies
when i was a child the police approach me and touch me on my arm that was a moment that scares me very bad, and i thought he was some sort of a monster, seriously. maybe kids sometimes feel like that too when some very strangers grab them and can’t speak the same language
With weed being legalized in a few months, just think of all the seized babies that’s going to be taken from families because of this exact reason. Stupid people shouldn’t even be smoking in the house with a growing baby! Selfish pityful people! It’s your faults! Too dumb in the head to accept it!
This could have been prevented if the darn parents just smoked ONLY outside!
too many people smoke this awful drug right in the very homes their Children live and play in. in their furnace room, in their back porch, in their bedroom. if you walk into the house you can immediately smell it and there can be little children running around and even toddlers crawling on the floor!
these children should not be subjected to any type of drug activity, regardless if it will be legal in a couple of months.
how will the local housing authority regulate the drug smoking in public housing? if a Family chooses not to smoke marijuana, how will the housing protect them from the second hand smoke of their neighbor who smokes regularly?
we need to protect the children who should not be subjected to second hand smoke of marijuana.
and the Mothers who smoke cigarettes while packing their infants and the smoke wafts to their children, seriously, smarten up.
I’m so tired of seeing the same fear mongering comments about how much worse this will get when cannabis is legalized.
-anyone who wants pot can already get it.
-many people smoke pot inside for fear of getting caught outside (it’s still a criminal offense)...it still shouldn’t happen with kids inside!
-legalization will make other methods of ingesting pot more accessible and people won’t have to harm their lungs by smoking it.
-whether you’re an addict or not, smoking around kids is just stupid. My parents did it in the 70s around us, they didn’t know, and once they found out, they stopped. There’s no excuse for anyone to do this anymore because everyone knows it’s harmful.
Stupid people! Corrupt federal government! The food you get from the south is more toxic than weed! Wake up!
this story is not about the liberals and legalization. It is about the loss of a life and the inquest that follows. Show some respect to the parents and the child.
She looks like a beautiful child and is a devastating loss to her family and those in the social services . Please let the inquest proceed without attacking these parents or others involved.
There are numerous studies out there that show pot smoking leads to serious mental illnesses and other devastating circumstances.
A young woman went psycho on me because I said if you breastfeed your baby and you’re addicted to pot, your baby is ingesting the drug, and could suffer major consequences. She most likely even smoked pot while pregnant.
And here we are on the verge of having pot legalized in this country and people are not respecting the right to safe and clean upbringings to their babies & children. Years ago also, I got major flak from commenting “every time we pick up [an unnnamed girl], the apartment stunk of pot, how can she be safe, in being exposed, she might be getting brain damaged.”
#13 Please, I invite you to post a link or citation for at least one credible study that links cannabis use to the development of “serious mental illness”.
What was the cause of death? It is not clear to me. She died at daycare, so we should know how. A clearer timeline would also help. So many jabs are being made here that may be very irrevelent.
The court stated that this was not to place blame any where. But this could also be a chance to educate other parents out there that are not smart enough to know not to smoke dope in the house.
Legalizing pot will not create new pot addicts in July. The current addicts that impose their addictions on others around them need help to understand that this is not ok.
My heart aches for this poor beautiful child who never got a chance at life.
I’ve seen this before, in other people’s homes as well. A child sick with RSV or bronchitis or pneumonia and three adults smoking pot in the next room, including a mother. I went in to visit, not knowing this was happening. The downstairs was so thick with fog, I had to get out. I felt sad for the child, who did not have a choice in leaving.
I commented previously, as #13. My condolences to all who are affected.
To #14, all one needs to do is google the effects to research how harmful pot addiction can be,... I’ve listed a few links below.
https://www.livescience.com/24558-marijuana-effects.html
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/health-and-fitness/health/your-kids-brain-on-pot-the-real-effects-of-marijuana-on-teens/article21127612/
http://www.macleans.ca/society/health/marijuana-addiction-and-the-teenage-brain/
https://www.romper.com/p/5-studies-on-smoking-marijuana-around-kids-that-every-parent-should-read-6785475
My original comment has to do with upholding the belief that babies and children all deserve a right to be free from second hand smoke of any kind, they deserve the right to a safe home. My concern is that if parents toke around babies and children, then who speaks for the babies and children? Family services I guess. It should not have to come to that though, right?
Many homes, mostly singles homes are toke joints, home made bars, and we have alot to make things right. Children should not be in such conditions but…
#14
Provided are peer reviewed articles…
Cannabis use in adolescence and risk for adult psychosis: longitudinal prospective study
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC135493/
Gone to Pot – A Review of the Association between Cannabis and Psychosis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4033190/
Cannabis and psychosis/schizophrenia: human studies
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2864503/
Cannabis and schizophrenia:
What does the research say?
http://www.nationaldrugstrategy.gov.au/internet/drugstrategy/Publishing.nsf/content/C22A31B6C742DFE5CA25767E00122541/$File/m684.pdf
Meta-analysis of the Association Between the Level of Cannabis Use and Risk of Psychosis
https://academic.oup.com/schizophreniabulletin/article/42/5/1262/2413827
Again, these are peer reviewed articles and not news stories as previously offered by another responder.
My thoughts are with both the family and the social worker…
#14
http://www.psychiatrictimes.com/substance-use-disorder/cannabis-induced-psychosis-review
It is hard to prove either way…does it or doesn’t it??
It is all based on the number of cases that end up with whatever disease they are diagnosed with.
Cancer, mental illness, Alzheimers, dementia, alcoholism are all diseases…diseases have no political views, religion or color.
Now bring infants into the picture and this is a whole different story. It is no longer about you…it is about the loss of an innocent life. They don’t know how this baby died, and may never know, but it sounds like it had a few strikes agains it from the beginning. Nor can the fault be placed on the parents…because people tell them…pot is safe…pot is not a gateway drug…its gonna be legal so just get used to it. People need to stop rationalizing negative behaviour to prove their own points.
Well said #18!!
#20 Thanks for the peer reviewed articles. Let’s take a quick look at the abstract of the D’Souza, Sewell and Ranganathan piece.
“only a very small proportion of the general population exposed to cannabinoids develop a psychotic illness. It is likely that cannabis exposure is a “component cause” that interacts with other factors to “cause” schizophrenia or a psychotic disorder, but is neither necessary nor sufficient to do so alone.”
This is an important nuance that effectively negates the simplistic blanket statements above. For example: “Pot is so harmful.”
In certain cases, and only a very few, is this true.
In other cases I would suggest that cannabis can also be beneficial. Consider the following from Harvard medical School: https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/medical-marijuana-2018011513085
It is a shame that the Coroner hasn’t been able to have this inquest called sooner, she is doing a good job of exposing problems within Nunavut and hope that she will be able to keep doing this for a while longer.