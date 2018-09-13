NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut receives federal funds to retrofit 1,000 public housing units

$12 million commitment will also build heat-recovery systems in two communities

Sanikiluaq public housing units built before 2000 will benefit from retrogrades to make them more energy-efficient while a heat-recovery system will save fuel and money on the heating of some public buildings. (FILE PHOTO)

Ottawa and Nunavut say they will work together to take action on climate change by improving energy efficiency in about 1,000 public housing units in Nunavut.

As well, Taloyoak and Sanikiluaq will receive heat-recovery systems to help reduce diesel-fuel consumption and cut carbon emissions.

The new systems will capture residual heat from power generation and provide space and hot-water heating to nearby commercial and institutional buildings.

Catherine McKenna, Canada’s minister of environment and climate change, announced on Monday, Sept. 10 that the federal government will spend $12 million on these projects.

Taloyoak’s new municipal heating system is expected to save up to 174,000 litres of fuel and prevent the release of 480 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. Sanikiluaq’s system is expected to save roughly 124,000 litres of fuel and curb 340 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Through the Nunavut Housing Corp, the housing retrofits will include new insulation, weather stripping, window and door replacements, as well as hot-water tank and furnace upgrades.

These projects are expected to result in improved air quality and reduced maintenance costs, a news release said.

The Nunavut Housing Corp. is expected to oversee the housing retrofits before 2020.