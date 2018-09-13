Nunavut receives federal funds to retrofit 1,000 public housing units
$12 million commitment will also build heat-recovery systems in two communities
Ottawa and Nunavut say they will work together to take action on climate change by improving energy efficiency in about 1,000 public housing units in Nunavut.
As well, Taloyoak and Sanikiluaq will receive heat-recovery systems to help reduce diesel-fuel consumption and cut carbon emissions.
The new systems will capture residual heat from power generation and provide space and hot-water heating to nearby commercial and institutional buildings.
Catherine McKenna, Canada’s minister of environment and climate change, announced on Monday, Sept. 10 that the federal government will spend $12 million on these projects.
Taloyoak’s new municipal heating system is expected to save up to 174,000 litres of fuel and prevent the release of 480 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. Sanikiluaq’s system is expected to save roughly 124,000 litres of fuel and curb 340 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.
Through the Nunavut Housing Corp, the housing retrofits will include new insulation, weather stripping, window and door replacements, as well as hot-water tank and furnace upgrades.
These projects are expected to result in improved air quality and reduced maintenance costs, a news release said.
The Nunavut Housing Corp. is expected to oversee the housing retrofits before 2020.
(9) Comments:
And then what, have the tenants move into newly renovated units and trash the units within a month? You folks need to understand, majority of the people who live in public housing still has a mentality to move place to place with absolutely no care and no respect to the units they live in. Your just throwing money out the window. You see, they have no clue, zero respect to the amount of effort and cost associated with what they live in. They need to be educated. Instead of spending the money on projects geared towards teaching southerners what life is like in the North, use that money to teach the population living in public units -responsibility -the “value” of the units they live in, accountability - respect and, that they are privileged to be living in those units. The course should be mandatory, otherwise, your out.
Awesome! It’s a good start with the retro-fit to unhealthy, unlivable units and at the same time a savings in to the environment and money on fuel with the “capture of the residual heat from the power generation”. A good step in the right direction I must say.
# 1,
Brianyou will never be a politician or an advisor, because you are
way too honest and truthful.
#3 From a political perspective, Brian fits well into the category of populist blowhards who misinterpret their capacity to be the loudest person in the room with being the smartest.
Clearly some people buy into this, as you have shown.
Why not give that money to homeowners instead? They have a vested interest in their house and generally take good care of it.
This is excellent news.
Hopefully the power corporation does not charge too much for the waste heat.
For some of their previous heat recovery contracts, the pricing for the head ended up being pretty hefty for the users.
Another thing that would have a great impact is if there was a rebate program for new, front loading washing machines.
There are many Nunavut residents using top loading machines.
This uses a great deal of water which takes energy to pump, treat and deliver.
Subsidized water to public housing units is a very significant cost.
If we had everyone in Nunavut using top loading washing machines it would really help take the strain off our potable water supplies, municipal infrastructure, public housing funding, and reduce our carbon footprint.
This would also make everyone who runs a household in Nunavut and takes advantage of a potential rebate feel like the government is helping them personally contribute towards a better tomorrow.
#3 - I totally agree. Who in their right mind would want to “sugar coat” real issues for a temporary seat. Then pretend you care for your electorate in the name of “political correctness”?
Funds used to educate and get new southerners climatized to northern living is a total waste of money. Those funds can provide a better chance positive returns, such as educating the ignorant tenents, hey, and it will also educate the “tenant relation officers” on what their true intended responsibilities are. At the moment it is a total farce.
#7, you wrote “You see, they have no clue, zero respect to the amount of effort and cost associated with what they live in. They need to be educated” which means if they don’t have a clue, zero respect to the amount of effort and cost associated, why and or what makes you think that they would want to be educated, if they did what you are recommending, the funds would still be wasted regardless, you said it the first time, they have no clue, so its still going to be wasted, exactly the same problem. don’t you think?!?!
It’s funny and true how anyone can find something negative out of every positive action.
Nunavut and Ottawa agrees to retrofit 1,000 units?
let’s complain!!
better living for literally hundreds or even thousands?
let’s complain!!
reducing chances of renovating units due to poor insulation / mold?
let’s complain!!
point is there will always be a negative sally or two ready to lodge their complaints in something good..