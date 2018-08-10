NEWS: Around the Arctic

Feds earmark $30 million for Indigenous-led housing construction

Proposals must be led by Indigenous communities or organizations

Ottawa plans to launch a new program to develop innovative and Indigenous-led housing construction in Inuit communities. (FILE PHOTO)

August 10, 2018 - 8:15 am

The Canadian government says it wants to hear bright ideas to help address overcrowded housing in Indigenous communities.

On Tuesday, Aug. 7, the government announced the Indigenous Homes Innovation Challenge, a new $30-million program to develop and build housing in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

Through this program, to be launched in fall 2018, the federal government will award a total of $30 million for new builds.

The program will involve more than three rounds of competition to spur the design and construction of Indigenous-led home and community innovation projects for First Nations, Inuit and Métis in rural and urban communities.

“From start to finish the Indigenous Homes Innovation Challenge will be led by an Indigenous steering committee, composed of seven First Nations, Métis, Inuit and urban Indigenous experts,” states a news release.

Applicants with proposals that require further development will be sent through an Innovation Lab, so they can advance their proposals and compete in a later round of prizes.

All proposals must be led by Indigenous communities or organizations and focus on improving Indigenous community well-being, the release said.

An emphasis will be placed on designs that can be replicated in other communities, among other criteria. More details can be found on the Indigenous Homes Innovation Challenge website.