Feds earmark $30 million for Indigenous-led housing construction
Proposals must be led by Indigenous communities or organizations
The Canadian government says it wants to hear bright ideas to help address overcrowded housing in Indigenous communities.
On Tuesday, Aug. 7, the government announced the Indigenous Homes Innovation Challenge, a new $30-million program to develop and build housing in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.
Through this program, to be launched in fall 2018, the federal government will award a total of $30 million for new builds.
The program will involve more than three rounds of competition to spur the design and construction of Indigenous-led home and community innovation projects for First Nations, Inuit and Métis in rural and urban communities.
“From start to finish the Indigenous Homes Innovation Challenge will be led by an Indigenous steering committee, composed of seven First Nations, Métis, Inuit and urban Indigenous experts,” states a news release.
Applicants with proposals that require further development will be sent through an Innovation Lab, so they can advance their proposals and compete in a later round of prizes.
All proposals must be led by Indigenous communities or organizations and focus on improving Indigenous community well-being, the release said.
An emphasis will be placed on designs that can be replicated in other communities, among other criteria. More details can be found on the Indigenous Homes Innovation Challenge website.
(2) Comments:
The “bright idea” they seek to reduce overcrowding is the obvious one that nobody will speak.
The problem is overpopulation. Remote communities with limited economic opportunity that are dependent on outside support just don’t need an endlessly growing population. As long as it does, housing will NEVER keep up, even as we endlessly throw more money and resources at the problem.
30 billion would have been little bit better. How far can 30 million go these days?
Is it going to be for the Metis, the Inuit or the seven nations? Canada is a very wide, vast region that has many regions of indigenous areas. Maybe they can pull raffle ticket draws to decide where. And then hire Makivik Construction for the project, they’ll save 29 million.