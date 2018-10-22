First Air offers reduced fares to western Nunavut Inuit
New merged airline also seeks investment from Kitikmeot Inuit org
CAMBRIDGE BAY—When First Air’s executive chairman, Johnny Adams, travelled to Cambridge Bay for the first time last Thursday to address the Kitikmeot Inuit Association’s annual general meeting, he had two objectives.
One was to offer, as a good-will gesture, a partnership that he said would provide reduced air fares for Inuit in western Nunavut.
The other was to make a business proposal: Adams said he’d like to explore a partnership with the KIA, similar to that under discussion with the business arm of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, to invest in the proposed merger of First Air, owned by Makivik Corp., and Canadian North, owned by the Inuvialuit Development Corp.
Adams told the KIA delegates the proposed merger will mean improvements for air travel in the Kitikmeot region, but first the Competition Bureau has to approve the new venture, made official last month, he said.
“Until then, we’re still competing,” said Adams, who was accompanied during his presentation to the KIA by Canadian North and IRC representatives.
As a good-will gesture, Adams said he wants to offer Kitikmeot Inuit access to First Air’s Ilak fares, which offer steeply discounted tickets, with reductions of about 60 per cent, to Inuit beneficiaries three times a year.
This could mean big discounts, Adams told the KIA, for example, reducing the cost of a one-way ticket from Cambridge Bay to Yellowknife to $388 from $1,300, or for a one-way ticket to Edmonton to $588 from about $1,600.
While there are only a limited number of tickets available for Ilak fares on each flight, with one of these tickets you can still travel on standby, if there’s room, Adams said.
In a resolution passed at the end of the meeting, KIA delegates accepted Adams’ offer, which First Air said would likely be introduced Jan. 1 to Kitikmeot beneficiaries.
At the AGM, Adams also fielded complaints from delegates about airline service, reassuring them that the new airline will be in a better position to solve some of problems they cited.
These include issues with scheduling that mean that, to get from one community to another in western Nunavut, travellers must travel through Yellowknife, where there are often few or no hotel rooms available.
“We can find a solution together. I would like to see improvement,” said Adams, who spoke mainly in Inuktitut to delegates at the KIA meeting who often responded to him in English.
It may even be possible to look again at a trans-Nunavut flight that would travel from Cambridge Bay to Iqaluit in one day, instead of two, through Yellowknife, he said. Such a route, via Igloolik, lasted only for a few months, under Canadian North back in the early 2000s.
(7) Comments:
Nunavimiut have been benefiting from reduced airline program from it’s only airline for a number of years. Compassionate travels, other reduced flights at certain seasons. Many people cannot afford travel anytime they wish so the airline is helping the people and should be recognized for their efforts which are sincerely appreciated. I also can’t understand why some flights have to go farther from some destination and fly a full day while it could have taken hours or minutes in some communities, either licencing or rerouting but time to change.
First Air actually started their service in 1987 between Iqaluit and Yellowknife with twice a week flights Iqaluit - Igloolik - Kuggaruk - Taloyoak - Gjoa Haven - Cambridge Bay - Yellowknife, overnight and return the reverse route. This was operated with the HS748, was increased to 3 times a week and IIRC lasted into the 90’s.
Both the KIA and QIA should invest in the merged airline, it would given them a seat at the table and they would be a big part of the decision making.
While I understand that the Ilak fares would be limited in number for booking, having them available for standby use is also a benefit. Perhaps it could be clarified if the number of seats may be increased on request to accommodate large families. I understand that this has been done in the past, on a request basis.
As far as flight routings go there are a lot of competing priorities. In the Kitikmeot you have all of the freight coming out of Yellowknife, even then you are empty on the return so you are at a 50% load factor for a direct flight, if you add in a second destination you are below 50% LF.
With a straight passenger aircraft you could be 100% LF on a direct flight, except travel in the north is more sensitive to day of week factors, Monday and Friday being the heaviest and less midweek. Once you add a second or third stop your LF drops as most travel is to Yellowknife. You also have to ensure connections to/from Edmonton for medical and other business travel.
Having one airline increases the likelihood that you can schedule one or two multi stop flights to provide inter community flight. It’s a tough job, and not everyone is going to be happy but if one airline has all the business they can do this sort of scheduling even though it is not as cost effective.
Cheaper rates in Baffin is needed, it’s more expensive in this region and it seems it’s a way to offset the lower cost in YK and that area.
this is a welcome announcement.
We are still wary of the ‘merger’ which to be honest sounds like saving face for Canadian North in First Air buying them but hey, six of one half a dozen of the other.
even if these fares are only available three times a year per person, this would allow a Family to go on vacation and/or visit their Family more often.
First Air has always had better Customer Service and a better track record in landing and serving our Communities.
I don’t know about better track record, Canadian has a better safety rating then First air.
First Air should eliminate race-based pricing. Can you imagine how upset everyone of all races would rightly be if Inuit were charged more on mainstream airlines?
There should be no race-based discounts. One reasonable price for all people.