LETTERS: Nunavut

Flying hockey pucks: unsafe at any speed

Puck smashes car window, hits woman in the head

NUNATSIAQ NEWS

April 06, 2018 - 8:00 am

Yesterday [March 23], at about 5 p.m., my wife was hit on the head by a flying hockey puck.

Let me give you the details.

She was a passenger in a car beside the driver picking up her one-year-old grandson from the daycare centre on the hill behind Arctic College.

Her daughter was sitting behind her, and the child was in his car seat behind his dad, the driver.

Kids were playing hockey in the area. The puck smashed through the passenger window, shattering the glass and hitting my wife on the head. There were particles of glass on her face, which included the corner of her eye.

That’s the good news.

If she had not been there, the trajectory of the puck was such that it would have broken the glass and smashed into the one-year-old’s face.

I don’t know who would be responsible for dealing with that area—the college, the city, or the police.

But the solution is obvious.

The daycare is in the eastern end of the student residences. There is ample space at the western end for a street hockey area.

An occasional police presence as children leave the centre would be a good idea.

Mick Mallon

Iqaluit





