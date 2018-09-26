NEWS: Around the Arctic

For major international art exhibition, Isuma selects curatorial team

"We are thrilled to work with the Isuma collective"

Isuma, led by Zach Kunuk, shown here, and Norman Cohn, will represent Canada at La Biennale di Venezia 2019. (FILE PHOTO) Isuma, led by Zach Kunuk, shown here, and Norman Cohn, will represent Canada at La Biennale di Venezia 2019. (FILE PHOTO)

September 26, 2018 - 11:00 am

Isuma has selected its curatorial team for an upcoming exhibit at one of the world’s most prestigious contemporary art events.

The Igloolik-based artist collective and production company will contribute to Canada’s exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia in 2019. The event is the only international visual arts exhibition to which Canada sends official representation.

The team of five curators consists of Asinnajaq, Catherine Crowston, Barbara Fischer, Candice Hopkins and Josée Drouin-Brisebois.

Earlier this year, Isuma’s Zach Kunuk passed on his 2017 Technicolor Clyde Gilmour Award of $50,000 in services to Asinnajaq, a young Inukjuak-born, Montreal-raised Inuk filmmaker, visual artist, writer and curator.

Asinnajaq has since been working with Isuma on their retrospective, titled Channel 51: Igloolik.

In December 2017, the National Gallery of Canada chose Isuma as Canada’s official entry at the 58th International Art Exhibition.

This is the first time that a team of curators will be working on a project for the Canada Pavilion in Venice.

The curatorial team said in a joint statement that “we are thrilled to work with the Isuma collective—Zacharias Kunuk and Norman Cohn—toward the realization of a new multi-faceted project for Venice…. Working in collaboration with Isuma and the National Gallery of Canada, the curatorial group is mobilizing to work toward a common purpose (pinasuaqatigiinniq).”

Isuma was co-founded in 1990 as Canada’s first Inuit-owned independent production company. Since then it has won many awards and its works are represented in major art institutions, including the National Gallery of Canada.

Exhibitions for the Venice Biennale are commissioned by the National Gallery of Canada and presented in partnership with the Canada Council for the Arts.

The 58th Biennale di Venezia takes place from May 11 to Nov. 24, 2019.