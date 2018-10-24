Former Nunavut premier says he’ll remain an MLA
"I’m not going anywhere," Paul Quassa says
Aggu MLA Paul Quassa, who served as Nunavut’s premier until last June, used his first member’s statement in the fall sitting of the territorial assembly to say he’s staying on as MLA.
“I want to take this opportunity today to clearly and publicly assure my constituents of Aggu that I’m not going anywhere,” Quassa said on Tuesday, Oct. 23, the first day of the three-week sitting.
Quassa said he plans to focus on his constituents’ priorities and those of the territory for the remainder of his term.
He flagged infrastructure, housing and economic development as the key issues that affect Igloolik and other Nunavut communities.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues in my new role to effectively raise and address them in this house,” he said.
Quassa, elected in November 2017, was removed from the position of premier this past June in a non-confidence vote.
“The past four months have provided time in which to reflect,” said Quassa, who thanked his constituents for reaching out to him over that period.
“It is often said that there are both ups and downs in public life. I believe that I can safely say that I speak from experience on this matter,” he said.
“Nobody who chooses to enter public life should be under any illusions. There can be difficult moments. It is how we face those moments that matters.”
Prior to his eight months as premier, Quassa, a signatory of the Nunavut Agreement and a former president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., served as education minister in the fourth legislative assembly, where he championed efforts to amend Nunavut’s Education Act and the Inuit Language Protection Act.
At the time of Quassa’s removal, MLAs cited an “autocratic leadership style,” and “mismanagement” as among the reasons for his removal.
During Tuesday’s oral question period, Quassa got right to work, pressing Pat Angnakak, Nunavut’s minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp., for information about an ongoing review of how housing is allocated.
“I want to thank members for the collegial way in which I have been welcomed,” he said from his new seat on the opposite side of the assembly chamber. He called this welcome “a reflection of the strength of a non-partisan institution.”
(10) Comments:
I am glad he didn’t quit altogether. He kept his eye on the ball and will focus on his constituents needs and concerns unlike that bubblehead who not only quit her ministerial position during the last legislature but gave up her MLA position too leaving her constituents out in the cold.
Paul despite his shortcomings (don’t we all have them? ) is a very intelligent and thoughtful man. It would be a shame to lose that brain. I am sure he will have fun on the other side now.
I am glad PQ is staying on. He is an asset to the GN.
Paul, I have never agreed with all of your points and style, much like our other serving MLA’s.
But you have had your strong points and I for one am happy that you chose not to resign. You still have a lot to give and please know that you are appreciated.
Quana.
I too agree that it is an excellent thing for Paul Quassa to stay on as an MLA.
Because he has so many weaknesses he makes all the other MLAs look really good.
Thanks for opening it up a little bit. Many of us are still in the dark as to what happened?
You do not remove or impeach a premier just because you have enough votes for it.
There’s an old saying that you should be careful what you wish for.
I suspect Joe and George may be in for a bit of a rough ride.
#6 his statement to CBC that his view on government leadership was that it should be a dictatorship with everyone jumping without question when the boss says so was enough by itself that he should have been tossed out.
Keep up the good work Paul, you are doubtly one of the greatest that Nunavut has to offer. One MLA that will speak on behalf of all constituents in Nunavut.
You are great role model for all.
#8 If you think Paul is “one of the greatest” it shows what a long road Nunavut still has to tread. This guy is all sizzle, no steak.
Get er done Mr Quassa.