GN homelessness surveyors to finish up in Gjoa Haven

Surveyors will ask people if they have a permanent place to sleep

The GN is running a survey on hidden homelessness in Gjoa Haven from May 7 to May 18. (FILE PHOTO)

May 04, 2018 - 8:00 am

Gjoa Haven residents can expect surveyors to come knocking at their doors between May 7 and May 18.

A four-community survey of “hidden homelessness” in Nunavut is wrapping up next week in the western Nunavut community of about 1,300.

The same surveys have already been done in Pond Inlet, Clyde River and Arviat.

These communities were chosen for a study of hidden homelessness in the territory based on data from a 2010 Nunavut Housing Corp. report, the population growth in those communities since then, and the number of income assistance cases in those communities in 2016.

The community’s MLA, Tony Akoak, has complained in the legislature about Gjoa Haven’s housing crisis.

Surveyors will visit homes “to speak with people who permanently sleep in the dwelling, and with those who sleep there temporarily, because they have no other place to go,” Tracy Wood, a Family Services spokesperson, said in a news release on April 30.

The surveys are led by a team of researchers from the poverty reduction division of the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Family Services. The housing corporation is also a partner in the project.

The surveys take about 20 minutes each. The team tries each house three times, and survey participants are given $25 gift cards for the local grocery store of their choice, staff told Nunatsiaq News during another survey in March.

“Information provided is confidential and anonymous, and will be used to help find community-based solutions to Nunavut’s housing crisis,” the release said.

The Nunavut government last surveyed a similar kind of homelessness in 2010, through the housing corporation, when about 1,220 people in the territory were found to live with temporary sleeping arrangements.

To ask questions about the survey, you can call Jennifer Jhingoor at 867-975-5252 or Francine Doucet at 867-975-5210, or send an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The surveys are funded through the federal government’s homelessness partnering strategy.