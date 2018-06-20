Nunavut’s Health Dept. lifts water advisory for Rankin Inlet
But Kivalliq community still faces threats to freshwater source
Nunavut health officials lifted a boil water advisory for Rankin Inlet on Monday, June 18.
The Government of Nunavut’s Department of Health issued the alert June 7 as a “precautionary measure,” due to high turbidity levels, or cloudy water.
That notice came just weeks after residents reported brown- and yellow-coloured water flowing out of their taps.
Officials from the departments of Health and Community and Government Services had been looking into the cause of the discolouration and determined at the time that the water was safe to drink.
But even with the most recent advisory lifted, Rankin Inlet’s water woes are far from resolved.
Last fall, the GN put out a request for proposals for a feasibility study to look at the best options for replacing the community’s aging water infrastructure.
The piped system draws water from Lake Nipissar to a treatment centre on Williamson Lake before it’s distributed throughout the community.
But the system was first installed in the 1970s and now poses “many health and safety risks,” according to the GN.
That’s in addition to the threat posed by Lake Nipissar, the community’s freshwater source, which continues to deplete.
As a result, research has suggested the Kivalliq community could see water shortages in the months to come.
(8) Comments:
I wonder how much water usage has increased because of the mine? Will Agnico eagle step in?
I seem to recall a plan that called for a snow fence to help replenish Nipisar. That would have been extremely cost effective.
When is the community clean up in Rankin? The town looks like a garbage dump. Disgusting.
#1 Do you seriously think the mine is on the same water system as the community? Like, the water is being pumped all the way out to Meladine from Nipisar lake? Really?
Holy Christ…
It would have been great to get more information from CGS or the hamlet when the water turned brown for WEEKS, THEN a boil water advisory was out in place with NO explanation as to why specifically. Poor management and communication from CGS and the hamlet. People were scared and worried about their health, with no information. Your systems need to improve drastically. Shame.
#3.
No, but Rankin’s population is increasing dramatically because of the local boom.
Factor in the transient people and have an additional 100 people in town on a daily basis on their way in and out of town, it doesn’t sound like much but it all adds up.
Take a good look at the history of boom towns, a lot of the issues that pop up after the boom wind up being infrastructure related. The boom stresses local infrastructure.
Agnico Eagle’s gold mine is approx.. 18 clicks out of Rankin on the shore of the huge Meliadine lake. If only Rankin Inlet was hooked up to Meliadine lake; then the whole town could let their water bleeders run all winter long without any danger of drying up their water source; as it has the last few winters.That is why Nipisar lake is running dry. Too many taps bleeding all winter long to prevent the water lines from freezing up.
#5 Isn’t it up to the Hamlet to look after these issues, not the mine?
Nunavut Government has predicted Rankin Inlet’s population will be 10,000 in 9 years. Of course water availability is a top concern.
Though, some years ago a water-line was laid from Landing Lake/Char River to Nipisar Lake, to assist maintaining water levels. A solution is known and temporarily implemented.
With yearly failing temperatures, it’s a wait and see if returning rain/snow will further increase Nipisar lake water levels.
Now’s the time to find the money and do the pump house pipe replacements.
It’s also time Government and Hamlet get their priorities straight, then chasing sort term crashing rainbows, just because Wind-Turbines twinkle with free money (Government subsidies),(though electricity rates increase). They must not allow the Rankin power plant to becomes green energy weakened and future growth and maintenance neglected.
Or we’re just moving from brown water to electrical brown and black outs in few years time.