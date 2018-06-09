GN issues boil water advisory for Rankin Inlet
Kivalliq community still getting cloudy tap water
Nunavut health officials have issued a boil water advisory for residents of Rankin Inlet.
The Government of Nunavut’s Department of Health issued the alert on Thursday, June 7, calling it a “precautionary measure,” due to high turbidity levels, or cloudy water.
That means residents should boil any water they plan to consume for a full minute, including water used to cook, washing fruits and vegetables, or brushing teeth, the department said in a release.
The notice comes just weeks after residents reported brown- and yellow-coloured water flowing out of their taps.
Health and Community and Government Services have been looking into the cause of the discolouration and determined at the time that the water was safe to drink.
The GN suggested the brownish colour could come from mud or sand mixed into the water source, which is then distributed to the community via a utilidor system.
The piped system draws water from Nipissar Lake to a treatment centre on Williamson Lake before it’s distributed throughout the community.
But Nippissar Lake continues to deplete at rapid rate. York University researchers have predicted the community could even see fresh water shortages by the end of 2018.
That’s not to mention the community’s aging water infrastructure, which is now over 40 years old and has been identified by the GN as posing a number of health and safety risks.
That’s why the GN commissioned a feasibility study last year to determine what needs to be replaced or upgraded.
The results of that study should be released this summer.
(1) Comments:
Why doesn’t the Hamlet plow or dump lots of the snow from around the community close to the lake so it melts into the lake?