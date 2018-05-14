NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut still seeks nominees for this year’s literacy award

Award recognizes Nunavummiut who support and encourage the use of Inuktut

Long-time educator Elizabeth Dean, centre, was last year’s winner of the annual Council of the Federation Literacy Award for Nunavut. (FILE PHOTO) Long-time educator Elizabeth Dean, centre, was last year’s winner of the annual Council of the Federation Literacy Award for Nunavut. (FILE PHOTO)

May 14, 2018 - 1:45 pm

The Government of Nunavut is looking for nominations for this year’s Council of the Federation Literacy Award.

The annual award recognizes someone who supports and inspires others to use Inuktut and develop their literacy skills, be it oral, written or through artistic expression.

Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa encourages Nunavummiut to nominate someone who “has gone above and beyond to support and encourage others

to develop their literacy skills,” the GN said in a May 11 release.

Nominations may be emailed to whalonen@gov.nu.ca by May 31.

Last September, long-time educator Elizabeth Dean was winner of the 13th annual Council of the Federation Literacy Award for Nunavut. She has been an educator in both Gjoa Haven and Iqaluit, and her guided reading program is now used in other communities.

Quassa will present this year’s winner with an inscribed medallion and certificate in the fall.