Government of Nunavut needs to step up training of Inuit: NTI
Criticisms guided by new Inuit labour force analysis
The Government of Nunavut needs to offer more training opportunities to help boost the number of Inuit employees, especially in senior roles, says Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. President Aluki Kotierk.
“If we are going to get more Inuit staff, there needs to be more training,” Kotierk said on Tuesday, Oct. 23, during her president’s report at NTI’s annual general meeting in Iqaluit.
There’s a big new report that Kotierk said supports her contention—an Inuit labour force analysis, which is more than 1,000 pages long.
The document—the largest of its kind—is the product of more than three years of research and surveys with many Inuit involved in the process, Kotierk said in an interview.
Kotierk said that such a report was supposed to be done within six months after the Nunavut Agreement was signed in 1993, with the intent of informing how Inuit employment plans could be developed for government—municipal, territorial and federal.
Since the federal government’s re-commitment to creating the report in May 2015, NTI has been working on it with the territorial and federal governments.
From the report’s analysis, Kotierk said NTI plans to focus on two topics first.
First, she wants to see Nunavut get more Inuit and Inuktut-speaking teachers working.
“There are Inuit out there who want to become teachers,” she said. “There are Inuit out there who are already substitute teachers. How are we going to provide them a formal training in the community so they can actually become the teachers at the schools, rather than just a substitute when other teachers are unavailable?”
The other priority for Kotierk and NTI will be advocating for the GN to convert long-term Inuit casual staff to indeterminate roles.
The report found that 92 per cent of all Inuit non-permanent employees want permanent work.
However, of those interested in indeterminate positions, 51 per cent said they had little or no knowledge of the interview process. About 60 per cent were unfamiliar with the hiring process. And 49 per cent had little or no knowledge of cover letter or resumé development.
“There are so many Inuit who are casual employees at the GN, who have been long-time casual employees. They don’t have a permanent position but they have been doing public service work for a long time. From what I gather from looking through the analysis, many of these Inuit in these positions would actually prefer to have an indeterminate position,” Kotierk said.
“I think what needs to happen is there needs to be a push for the government to encourage Inuit and let Inuit know about the training opportunities that are available.”
One key point of the analysis, Kotierk said, is that Inuit want to work for the GN and they want to participate in training in order to be promoted to higher positions.
While 85 per cent of the population of Nunavut is Inuit, Inuit account for only 50 per cent of GN employees and 40 per cent of federal government employees in the territory, according to the report.
Across both the federal and territorial governments, Inuit employees tend to work in administrative positions, with fewer Inuit in professional, supervisory or executive roles.
In municipal government, Inuit representation is highest among positions that require high school, workplace training or college, while representation is lower in management and jobs requiring university.
“There is a responsibility for Inuit, but there is also a responsibility for the government,” Kotierk said.
The report found that many more non-Inuit GN staff end up in management positions than Inuit GN staff.
Inuit usually take job training when their supervisors encourage them to do so, Kotierk said.
“Supervisors need to create the workplace environment that encourages Inuit to take training so that they can better their skill-set and be able to take on more responsibility,” she said.
“The government needs to provide training opportunities…. It needs to be available in Inuktut, and it needs to have some barriers addressed, like childcare.”
More than one-quarter of Inuit GN employees identified childcare availability as one of the top three solutions for increasing Inuit GN employment, the report states.
Additionally, more than half the Inuit polled who were not employed by the GN indicated that they would be interested in working for the GN.
It also found that even more Inuit would want to be employed at the GN if it was more supportive of Inuit culture. Kotierk said the most important example of this is allowing Inuktut to be the working language.
“Many Inuit speak Inuktut, but it is not a requirement in the workplace. Having a space where it is encouraged and welcomed, I think would make people feel more comfortable to work there,” Kotierk said.
“How are we going to provide them a formal training in the community…”
And there’s part of the problem right there.
There’s an assumption by some people that if people want training or higher education, the trainer and the professors have to come to them. Yet most of those southern workers with higher education got theirs away from home, whether they had to move across their home province or across the country to go to school.
Too many underage mothers making it hard for them to move because of childcare issues. Too many people unwilling to go to even another community.
Just because you are Inuit does not give you the right to work for the GN. Most of the govt job positions require completing a certain level of education, which most Inuit are not willing to do. You want a GN position? Complete high school, and then go away to college or university. Just like young adults and adults all across Canada do. They leave their families temporarily to attend post secondary education in another city. That’s the way it’s done. I am tired of hearing this subject come up over and over. You want the job, make the effort.
GN needs to make serious transformation so that it serves all Nunavut residents and not just the 15% of the population. Not fair that the majority of Nunavut residents feel ignored and unwelcome
Yup!
Atleast to those who has been with the GN forever.
Not train those wanna be beneficiaries who come from south who has worked with GN for a year or two.
Get trained then leave back to where ever they came from to a better paying job!
i agree with #2 everybody always expecting stuff done but wont do anything to achieve it like it should have been given to them just cause
Look at the results. There are more and more Inuit in all kinds of positions. This is a positive development.
It also goes without saying that all workers should be showing interest in learning about Inuit and their language. The is the flip side and it clearly is not progressing well.
Some workers from elsewhere also resent not having the same trampling rights as Inuit. Those are grandfather rights.
Why does NTI continue to just be pundits for the GN? Didn’t they just get a whole whack of money for training via a settlement with Ottawa specifically for Inuit training?
NTI, time to start helping and stop whining.
Actually help Inuit, and stop expecting others (like the GN) to do it for you.
I have seen a huge number of education and training opportunities get cancelled or fold midway because people don’t take advantage of them or stop going. Also these mines and exploration camps etc… businesses who get contracts and have Inuit quotas to fill for positions, training and apprenticeships often have a tough time filling those quotas.
Maybe there needs to be more public awareness put out by NTi. Encourage people to stay in school and to take advantage of the training, ,apprenticeship opportunities etc….
There are a lot of people who would just rather stay on SA than put forth the effort to get some education and training even though there is a job at the end of the road.
Does anyone else remember NITC and the massive Labour Force Survey they completed back in 1994?
That survey was completed under the terms of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement, The results of that survey were part of the basis of the construction of the Nunavut Human Unified Resorce Development Strategy (NHURDS) which lead to a contribution from Ottawa of $39.7m - moneys which were used for training initiatives at all kinds of levels NITC started with $13m and built that up to $21m.
They provided an easily accessed source of funds for training for Inuit.
Today NTI is sitting on a $200m+ traing fund. Where is the strategy for spending that money?
#8, NTI’s policy on encouraging education consists of a fridge magnet that says “You should stay in school. If you want to, I guess”
Now, to be fair they do offer scholarships, but there is little encouragement of supporting education in the array of professions Nunavut needs. Look at the Jose Kusugak scholarships; teaching, Inuit language, Inuit rights. Yeah, that’s going to help an Inuk be top at Qulliq Power instead of electrical engineering or accounting or business administration.
I have been working with the GN for 18 years now. and still in the same position.
What we need to see is: training, education and scope of what needs to be done.
If I want to become a manager or director. GN and NTI should work together and help me to gain the education, and training by following the job description.
Also, NAC should create a education in my home community like, to obtain certificate on business administration.
and some training on accounting, budgeting, leadership principles.