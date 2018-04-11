NEWS: Nunavut

Governor General Julie Payette to visit Iqaluit tomorrow and Friday

Payette, this year's Honorary Toonik, will help open Toonik Tyme

April 11, 2018 - 8:00 am

Governor General Julie Payette will arrive in Iqaluit tomorrow to meet local and territorial officials and attend the opening ceremony for Toonik Tyme on Thursday night.

At the same time, according to a Rideau Hall news release, she’ll be inducted as this year’s Honorary Toonik. Since 1965, the “Honorary Toonik” designation has been conferred either on respected Iqaluit residents or on distinguished visitors.

Toonik Tyme will run April 12 to April 22 this year. Check out their schedule here.

And this is not Julie Payette’s first visit to Iqaluit. After orbiting the earth on the space shuttle Discovery from May 27 to June 6, 1999, Payette and fellow astronaut Kent Rominger visited Iqaluit on July 9 that year.

Payette, who is scheduled to arrive in Iqaluit at about 10:15 p.m. tomorrow, April 12, will visit the Iqaluit Cadet Hall, where she’ll be received by a quarter guard from the Junior Canadian Rangers and the RCMP.

She’ll also meet Nunavut Commissioner Nellie Kusugak, Premier Paul Quassa, and Aluki Kotierk, the president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

On Thursday afternoon, she is to visit Inuksuk High School and talk about “the importance of following your dreams,” the release said.

After that she’ll meet Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern for a tour of the city, which will include a visit to the aquatic centre.

Iqaluit residents can hear her speak at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the curling rink and watch her induction as Honorary Toonik.

On Friday morning, she’ll visit the Nunavut Research Institute to meet with students at Nunavut Arctic College’s Environmental Technology program

“The Governor General will learn more about their numerous research partnerships and educational programming on issues such as Trichinella parasites, lightning detection, photovoltaic array, water and microbial quality monitoring, and resources and sustainable development in the Arctic,” the release said.

And on Friday afternoon, Payette will participate in a discussion with people described as “key Nunavut stakeholders.”

“Topics will include Arctic research, environment, housing, food security, preservation of Inuit traditions and culture, health and employment,” Rideau Hall said.

Payette, a former astronaut who has flown two missions in space, was installed as the 29th Governor General of Canada this past October.